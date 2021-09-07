Whitehall Resources Announces Rebrand

Whitehall Resources, a leading SAP and IT recruitment agency based in Colchester, announced it has rebranded, introducing a new visual identity, logo and website. As the company has entered a new stage of growth, Whitehall has developed its brand to reflect its current position within the market.

COLCHESTER, England, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2007, the original logo has seen the business develop from an independent SAP recruitment company to an International SAP and IT staffing specialist with offices in the UK, Germany and UAE. During this time, Whitehall's service offering has evolved to accommodate the needs of new and existing clients, including extending its recruitment capabilities and the introduction of contractor payroll services. They work with some of the largest and best-known brands around the world, including over one-third of the FTSE 100.