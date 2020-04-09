WhiteBIT Launches Bitcoin SV Paired with Fiat Currencies

LONDON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteBIT has announced the listing of Bitcoin SV (April 9th, 2020). From now on, BSV traders will be able to get easy access to their favourite asset via WhiteBIT.

BSV will be paired with EUR, USD, and RUB. It opens up new opportunities for the community, while WhiteBIT's fiat service providers Advcash, Qiwi, Visa/MasterCard, Perfect Money, Interkassa, and Yandex Money to enable fast and convenient deposits and withdrawals.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that has become an established player in Europe and the CIS countries (Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, etc).

The exchange offers a wide choice of fiat and crypto assets to trade at the lowest fees in the industry. There are also a lot of pro trading tools and features that will make your experience with WhiteBIT even better. Among them are different types of orders, easy-to-use mobile apps, advanced chart analysis tools, and the SMART Staking program that provides users with passive income.

SOURCE Bitcoin SV