Which? UK chooses eArcu to optimise the entire talent journey

Which? implements eArcu's Recruitment Marketing, ATS, and Onboarding modules.

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eArcu [https://www.earcu.com/], a leading provider of cloud-based talent management software and a member of the PageUp Group , today announced that Which? has selected its Clinch Recruitment Marketing , ATS, and Onboarding solutions to overhaul and modernise the organisation's talent acquisition strategy.

Which? is a UK consumer organisation helping people to make informed choices through independent, expert reviews of products and services. It is a not-for-profit organisation, using the revenue from its commercial services to fund campaigns and free advice for all UK consumers.

Which? will be revitalising its current hiring strategy with the configurability and flexibility of eArcu's end to end talent acquisition software. In eArcu, Which? has found a vendor that is committed to supporting its HR team through continued innovation in a tight talent market.

As a non-profit organisation that prides itself on being "a powerful force for good", Which? needs the best people to help it fulfil its mission. But like many other organisations, Which? has recognised the need for a competitive advantage in the current candidate-led market.

As a loyal customer of eArcu since 2017, Which? is now the first client to obtain the entire talent acquisition suite. The suite will now allow Which? to attract great talent by providing an exceptional recruitment experience that continues from a candidate's first interaction with a company, through to their first day.

The new tech stack will significantly enhance the candidate and end user experience by introducing automation, providing thorough insights, keeping candidates engaged, and streamlining processes.

eArcu will provide Which? with:

Intelligent recruitment marketing tools including a DIY career site builder and engaging employee-generated content tools

Powerful ATS functionality including sophisticated pipelining

Best of breed onboarding

Deep analytics to show what's working and what's not

Julian Harris, Head of Resourcing at Which? says, "At Which? we know that the talent and commitment of our people are what makes us the powerful force for good for UK consumers. In the current job market, having a smooth end-to-end experience through the recruitment process is vital, both for hiring managers and for job applicants. We're delighted to be an eArcu partner."

Mark Rice, PageUp Group CEO, says, "Finding diverse, quality candidates is a challenge for every organisation today. eArcu's talent acquisition suite will empower Which? to attract, hire and onboard the talent required to advance its mission. eArcu is proud to work with this leading not-for-profit to deliver immersive hiring solutions and wonderful candidate experiences."

About Which?

Which? is the UK's consumer champion. As an organisation we're not for profit and all for protecting consumers – a powerful force for good, here to make life simpler, fairer and safer for everyone.

Everything we do is about championing consumers. We'll always be on their side, fighting their corner and working to make them more powerful.

About eArcu

At eArcu we're redefining recruitment, we call it eRecruitment Evolved! We understand that talented people are crucial to business success; that's why we've created a dynamic hiring experience that can be designed and aligned to your organisation's philosophy, processes, and expectations.

We're passionate about putting recruiters back in the position to lead and define their hiring experience, whilst ensuring candidates are engaged, stimulated, and excited about your opportunities right from the get-go, all the way through to their first day!

CONTACT: Angela Castles, angelac@pageuppeople.com

SOURCE eArcu