HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, a next-generation crypto super app, and Whale, a fast-growing Telegram-based Web3 mini app with over 600,000 active users, have joined forces in a strategic partnership that is set to unlock significant opportunities for both communities. By integrating COCA's innovative wallet and token solutions with Whale's engaged 'learn-to-earn' community, the collaboration creates new opportunities for secure, streamlined cryptocurrency adoption and growth.

Clear Value for Users

Whale and COCA Join Forces to Make Web3 Simpler, Safer, and More Rewarding on Telegram

The partnership provides significant advantages for both platforms' users:

For Whale Users: Exclusive access to COCA's secure, non-custodial wallet and card, powered by the $COCA token. Users will enjoy advanced features like the Universal Gas Token (UGT) for gasless transactions, cashback rewards, and governance rights. These tools are designed to simplify blockchain interactions, making them faster, more cost-effective, and incredibly user-friendly and secure.

: Exclusive access to COCA's secure, non-custodial wallet and card, powered by the . Users will enjoy advanced features like the Universal Gas Token (UGT) for gasless transactions, cashback rewards, and governance rights. These tools are designed to simplify blockchain interactions, making them faster, more cost-effective, and incredibly user-friendly and secure. For COCA Users: An expanded reach to Whale's vibrant community of over 600,000 active users, fostering deeper engagement with COCA's ecosystem and driving broader adoption of its wallet, token, and ecosystem.

"This partnership represents a significant step toward making Web3 accessible for everyone," said Pavel Matveev, Strategy Advisor of COCA. "Whale's dynamic community complements COCA's mission to simplify crypto experiences, and together, we're creating tools that empower users to take full advantage of blockchain technology."

Advancing the Web3 Ecosystem

This collaboration builds on the strengths of both platforms to deliver:

Simplified Blockchain Tools: COCA eliminates common barriers to crypto adoption with its user-friendly wallet, seamless fiat on/off-ramps, gasless transactions using the Universal Gas Token (UGT), and secure, non-custodial features—all designed to make crypto accessible, affordable, and easy to use for everyone.

Community Engagement: Whale's gamified learning and rewards system fosters education and active participation, strengthening user engagement.

Broader Access: By connecting Whale's audience with COCA's ecosystem, the partnership expands visibility and adoption for both platforms.

: By connecting Whale's audience with COCA's ecosystem, the partnership expands visibility and adoption for both platforms. Building on Momentum

This strategic partnership comes at a time when COCA is riding a wave of rapid innovation and success. Just a few days ago, COCA launched its highly anticipated $COCA token, which achieved remarkable success with over 500% growth in its first trading hour. This milestone builds on earlier developments, including the launch of Cross-Chain Swaps, which enable seamless token trading across blockchains without requiring bridges or additional wallets. COCA also expanded its reach by launching a Telegram mini-app, providing users with the ability to easily receive, buy, and swap cryptocurrencies, and track their crypto portfolio—all within Telegram's familiar interface, which connects with over 950 million active users globally. These achievements highlight COCA's dedication to simplifying blockchain technology and enhancing usability, perfectly aligning with Whale's gamified and community-focused approach.

This partnership positions both COCA and Whale to continue leading in the Web3 space, offering enhanced value and usability to their communities while driving cryptocurrency adoption.

About COCA



COCA is a super-app and world's first non-custodial crypto wallet with a debit card, secured by Multi-Party Computation (MPC) cryptography. It enables users to spend cryptocurrencies at over 40 million merchants in 200+ countries while maintaining full control of their funds without third-party risks. COCA ensures the best rates with an advanced engine that compares prices across 17 onramps and 182 payment methods.

About Whale



Whale is a Telegram-based Web3 app, offering fun and easy ways to earn cryptocurrency rewards. With a community of over 6 million users, Whale combines learning about Web3, blockchain, and AI with earning $WXW, the in-app token. Users can unlock premium airdrops, complete challenges, and spend crypto at over 80 million merchants worldwide using Wirex's and COCA`s cards. Whale transforms Web3 into an engaging and rewarding experience.

For more information, visit www.coca.xyz and https://t.me/whalebywirex .

