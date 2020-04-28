Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market to Reach $1.4 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in concern toward hygiene among customers, better functionality of wet vacuum cleaners over their regular counterparts, increase in urbanization drive the growth of the global wet vacuum cleaner market

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product Type (Cordless and Wired), Application (Household and Commercial) and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, E-commerce and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global wet vacuum cleaner industry was estimated at $1.0 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $1.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in concern toward hygiene among customers, better functionality of wet vacuum cleaners over their regular counterparts, increase in urbanization drive the growth of the global wet vacuum cleaner market. On the other hand, high retail prices and surge in number of counterfeit products impede the growth to some extent. However, advancement in technology and rapid growth of online platforms are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6480

The wired segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on product, the wired segment accounted for around three-fifths of the global wet vacuum market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. The fact that wired vacuum cleaners have a higher suction power and longer run time than their other counterparts fuels the segment growth. The cordless segment, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period. The busy lifestyle of customers makes them look out for convenient options that save their time. This factor has boosted the growth of the segment.

The commercial segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on application, the commercial segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global wet vacuum market revenue in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lion's share till 2026. Concerns regarding developing and maintaining hygiene are substantially on the rise in the commercial sector which, in turn, boosts the segment growth. Simultaneously, the household segment would register the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the study period. Rise in affluence and hectic lifestyle of the consumers drive the growth of the segment.

North America and Europe to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on region, North America and Europe held the major share, generating around two-fifths of the global wet vacuum market. This is due to rise in demand for hi-tech products and increase in number of working populations in the regions. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the estimated period. This is attributed to high growth in automation and intensive R&D in countries such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6480

Frontrunners in the industry-

Tennant Company

Delfins

Shop Vacs.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Tineco Intelligent Technology

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Bissell Group

AB Electrolux

Hako Group

Nilfisk Group

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Smart Ovens Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Camera Stabilizer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Electric Hair Brush Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research