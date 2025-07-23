Westfield Appoints Dan Thomas as Senior Vice President, Chief Actuary

Global Actuarial Leader to Strengthen Risk Insight, Capital Strategy, and Predictive Capabilities Across the Enterprise

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield, a U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company, has announced the appointment of Dan Thomas as Senior Vice President, Chief Actuary. In this executive leadership role, Thomas will oversee the enterprise-wide actuarial function, leading strategic initiatives that enhance pricing governance, reserving, capital modeling, and advanced predictive analytics to drive business performance and long-term financial strength.

Based in Westfield's New York City office, Thomas will provide thought leadership and technical expertise to support underwriting, finance, strategy, and risk management across Westfield's global portfolio of personal, commercial, surety, and specialty lines. He will also serve on key enterprise governance committees and lead efforts to modernize actuarial capabilities in support of profitable growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

Thomas joins Westfield from Tokio Marine Holdings, where he was the Chief International Actuary, leading a global team of over 500 reserving, pricing, financial reporting, and capital modeling actuaries across the enterprise. A fully credentialed property/casualty actuary, Thomas brings deep expertise in financial reporting and regulatory frameworks, and has regularly advised boards, CEOs, and global executive committees.

Prior to Tokio Marine, Thomas led the U.S. Property & Casualty Actuarial Services practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he introduced innovative service models to meet evolving industry demands. He is a respected thought leader in actuarial science, risk analytics, and industry benchmarking, making Thomas a frequent speaker at notable insurance conferences, educational seminars, and advising senior stakeholders across the globe.

"Dan brings a rare combination of technical depth, global leadership experience, and strategic acumen to this role," said Joe Kohmann, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at Westfield. "His ability to translate complex actuarial insights into clear, actionable strategies will enhance our enterprise decision-making, support our business partners, and strengthen our ability to navigate a dynamic risk landscape."

"Westfield is a well-positioned, performance-driven company with clear strategic ambitions, and I'm excited to contribute to its continued success," said Thomas. "The actuarial function plays a critical role in shaping the strategic and financial future of the company. I look forward to partnering across the enterprise to deliver insights that elevate decision-making, deepen our risk understanding, and support long-term, profitable growth."

Thomas' appointment reflects Westfield's continued investment in data-driven insights, financial strength, and modern actuarial leadership as the company positions itself to sustain success in a rapidly evolving insurance environment.

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with nearly 3,000 employees, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $11 billion in assets.

