West Midlands businesses invited to learn about supply chain opportunities during the construction of enfinium's new Kelvin waste-to-energy facility

SANDWELL, England, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Midlands businesses are invited to attend a 'meet the buyer' event, being organised to highlight the potential supply chain opportunities that will be available during the three-year construction of enfinium Kelvin, a new waste-to-energy facility being developed on Kelvin Way in West Bromwich.

Construction of the facility started at the end of 2021 and is being managed by EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor ACCIONA on behalf of enfinium. When operational, the facility will divert 395,000 tonnes of non-recyclable household and business waste from landfill or export overseas. Instead, it will use this residual waste to generate 44MW (gross) of renewable baseload energy per annum, equivalent to the needs of more than 95,000 UK homes.

The meet the buyer event is being organised by enfinium and ACCIONA for businesses working across the West Midlands who believe they may have goods or services that will be relevant to the construction or operation of enfinium Kelvin.

The drop-in style event will offer delegates the opportunity to meet individually with representatives of the host companies to discuss their skills and experience, while also finding out more about the project's intended approach to procurement over the coming years. The day will be split into three separate sessions:

08:00–10:30 Construction and civil engineering

11:00–15:00 Ancillary and site support services

16:00–17:30 Construction and civil engineering

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer at enfinium, said "Major infrastructure projects are uniquely placed to create significant numbers of jobs and great supply chain opportunities for local businesses. We're absolutely committed to ensuring businesses operating locally to our enfinium Kelvin project can put themselves in the best position to compete for the significant opportunities we'll be creating in the coming years. I would encourage any business that thinks it can contribute goods or services to go online and register their interest for this event."

Reyes Pardo Rodriguez, Head of Procurement at ACCIONA, said "The construction of enfinium Kelvin is still in its early stages but we've already started to recruit and build a supply chain that draws from West Bromwich and the region more generally. It is clear there are a lot of businesses here that have great experience to offer our project. We're looking forward to meeting them and explaining how they can get involved."

Jessica Lewis, Assistant Director of External Engagement at Sandwell College, said "We are delighted to be able to host such a fantastic event and look forward to welcoming businesses across the region to our Vocational Campus in the heart of West Bromwich. Working with businesses, large and small, is extremely important to us. We are experts in recruiting apprentices across the region and provide a free recruitment service. Sandwell College has excellent links to industry, and our learners benefit from industry experts linked to each of our specialist areas through employer boards."

The event will take place at Sandwell College's Spon Lane campus between 07:30 and 17:30 on Thursday 21 April. Places are limited and businesses wishing to attend should visit www.enfinium.co.uk/kelvin before 12 noon on Monday 4 April, to register their interest.

Successful applicants will then receive confirmation of their place at the event by close of play on Monday 11 April.

For more information about the event please call 0800 860 6251 or email kelvin@enfinium.co.uk.

Notes to editor:

About enfinium

enfinium is the largest pure play waste-to-energy business in the U.K. and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of seven (two in construction and one under advanced development) strategically located facilities across the U.K. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 247MW (gross) — enough energy to power more than 500,000 U.K. homes. The vision "Make a difference today to deliver a cleaner tomorrow" speaks to the company's ongoing commitment to the development of clean and renewable energy solutions for its customers and local communities. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

About ACCIONA

ACCIONA is a global group that develops and manages sustainable infrastructure solutions, especially in renewable energy. It business spans the entire value chain, from design and construction through to operation and maintenance. ACCIONA's goal is to lead the transition towards a low-carbon economy, bringing technical excellence and innovation to all of its projects to design a better planet. With a presence in more than 40 countries and sales of €8,104 billion in 2021, the company is committed to contributing to the economic and social development of the communities in which it operates. For more on ACCIONA, please visit www.acciona.com.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in the utilities and transport sectors in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on ESG and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US$14.8 billion worth of assets (as at 31 December 2021) on behalf of more than 120 institutional investors around the world. For more information, visit www.igneoip.com.

SOURCE enfinium Kelvin