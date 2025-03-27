WeRide Obtains France's Level-4 Driverless Permit, Becoming the Only Tech Company with Driverless Permits in Five Countries

PARIS, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a world leader in autonomous driving technology, announced that the company, in partnership with the leading French autonomous mobility network operator beti, has obtained France's Level-4 driverless public road testing and operating permit. This makes WeRide the first and only technology company worldwide to hold driverless permits across five countries: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, and the U.S. This remarkable milestone underscores WeRide's global leadership, demonstrating its unparalleled technological capability and adaptability to diverse regulatory frameworks, and unwavering commitment to safety, compliance, and scalability in autonomous mobility.

Under the 2019 PACTE law, acquiring a driverless permit in France requires approval from multiple government agencies, coordinated by the Directorate General for Energy and Climate (DGEC), in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Ecological Transition. The process involves thorough evaluations of technical documents, safety protocols, and operational plans. WeRide and beti completed this rigorous process in three months—setting a record for France's fastest driverless permit approval. This achievement highlights WeRide's dedication to meeting the highest European standards for safety and operational excellence.

With this new permit, WeRide's autonomous minibus is authorized to operate at speeds of up to 40 km/h, marking the highest-speed driverless permit issued in France to date.

On February 27, WeRide, in collaboration with beti, Renault Group, and Macif, launched Europe's first public-road commercial autonomous minibus service in Valence, Drôme, France. The acquisition of the permit provides crucial regulatory backing and government endorsement, reinforcing the project's progress. By July 2025, the partners aim to introduce a fully driverless commercial operation with one-to-multiple remote hypervision.

As a global pioneer and leader in autonomous mobility, WeRide has established a strong presence in 30 cities across 10 countries. The company's innovative fleet of pre-designed, mass-produced autonomous vehicles—including robotaxi, robobus, and robosweeper—has already been deployed in France, Spain, Switzerland, Singapore, the UAE, Japan, and more.

Committed to building an open and collaborative ecosystem, WeRide has forged strategic partnerships with leading industry players, including Uber, the world's largest mobility and delivery technology company; Renault Group, a top-tier global OEM; beti, a leading European autonomous mobility network operator; CTM, Singapore's Tier-1 environmental services provider; Zurich Airport, one of Europe's busiest transportation hubs; and Macif, a prominent French insurance company.