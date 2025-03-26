WePlay Launches "Cloud Guardian Initiative": Illuminating the Future of Stray Cats with Love

ISTANBUL, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Let warmth be within paw's reach, let kindness connect us all." On March 21, 2025, WePlay, a global leader in social entertainment, announced a philanthropic collaboration with the renowned stray animal rescue organization "Bakırköy City Street Animal Temporary Care and Rehabilitation Center" to launch the "Cloud Guardian Initiative for Stray Cats". Centered on the philosophy of "empowering kindness through technology and spreading warmth via social connections," this campaign combines online interactions, offline events, and charitable donations to rally Gen-Z users to address the plight of stray cats and amplify the reach of philanthropic efforts.

Photo from the Event

As a social platform committed to "connecting interesting souls," WePlay consistently engages with social issues. This partnership aims to leverage the platform's social influence and technological capabilities to lower barriers to philanthropic participation, ensuring every act of goodwill is seen and shared.

Under the "Cloud Guardian Initiative", users can virtually nurture a kitten on the WePlay platform to either redeem cat food offline or opt for proxy donations to receive a donation certificate. WePlay has pledged to convert all campaign proceeds into rescue supplies for cats, which will be donated to the Bakırköy City Street Animal Temporary Care and Rehabilitation Center.

On March 22, 2025, WePlay hosted an initiative-themed event at Istanbul's Koru Lounge, drawing an enthusiastic crowd. Attendees brought their cats to the event for photo opportunities and commemorative gifts, while users redeemed vouchers from the online campaign for cat food, transforming goodwill into action. The appearance of internet celebrity Uzunmakarna (with over 9 million followers) further electrified the atmosphere, culminating in a heartwarming conclusion.

"Harnessing the warmth of social connections to amplify the power of life," remarked WePlay's Turkey Project Lead. "We believe philanthropy shouldn't be a burden borne by a few, but a simple act accessible to all. By merging social entertainment with charitable causes, we aim to inspire reverence and compassion for life through the joy of play."

As a multifunctional integrating gaming, entertainment, and social features, WePlay remains dedicated to creating vibrant online experiences.This collaboration marks the second phase of its "Sustainable Philanthropy Program", with plans to launch a permanent "Social Good" section to sustain charitable initiatives and spread compassion globally.

Every stray cat deserves kindness, and every click can spark change. Join WePlay's "Cloud Guardian Initiative" today!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650516/Photo_Event.jpg