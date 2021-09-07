Wendy K. Thomas Assumes Role as President & CEO of Secureworks

Cybersecurity Veteran to Build on Secureworks' Dedication to Customer Success, Product Innovation, and Advances in Operations and InfoSec

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, announced that Wendy K. Thomas has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective as of September 3. Ms. Thomas succeeds Michael R. Cote, who has retired as CEO and as a member of the Secureworks Board of Directors. Ms. Thomas, who most recently served as Secureworks President of Customer Success, joined the Secureworks Board of Directors in July 2021.

"Secureworks' mission is to secure human progress, and I am honored to serve that purpose on behalf of our employees, customers, partners, and shareholders," said Wendy Thomas, Secureworks President and CEO. "We're committed to providing the innovation and collaboration needed to beat the adversary on a global scale."

Ms. Thomas first joined Secureworks in 2008, and has held leadership roles in Finance, Strategy, Product, and Customer Success. She helped execute strategic acquisitions that scaled the business and led to Secureworks' initial public offering in 2016. As Strategy Lead and Chief Product Officer, Ms. Thomas helped develop the vision for Secureworks' future, and fueled the team that built and launched the cloud-native Secureworks® TaegisTM platform.

Most recently, Ms. Thomas served as President of Customer Success, where her team developed and adopted a customer-centric approach to helping organizations achieve better security outcomes. Recently, Ms. Thomas was recognized in The Software Report's "Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity of 2021."

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

