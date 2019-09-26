Wellington congratulates SKOPE on winning the Best New Hospitality Equipment

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Sep. 26., 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellington Drive Technologies ("Wellington"), a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and energy efficient motors to the retail food and beverage industry, congratulates its customer, New Zealand refrigeration manufacturer SKOPE, for their recent award at Fine Food Australia 2019.

SKOPE introduced its new ReFlex refrigeration series at the awards in Sydney, Australia, and was awarded the Foodservice Consultants International Society (FCSI) Best New Hospitality Equipment Product 2019.

SKOPE's Operations Manager, Bruce Vine commented, "SKOPE's ReFlex product range provides its customers with a connected food service solution that enables them to better serve their customers. We are working closely with Wellington as a supplier of connected IoT solutions that are an important part of our product development programme."



The SKOPE ReFlex food storage series brings the power and time saving advantages of the SKOPEconnect app, with SKOPE toughness, low ownership costs and temperature consistency. ReFlex uses SKOPE-connect to control and monitor product temperature at the touch of a button, which allows the user to instantly change the type of food they store. SKOPE's ReFlex product utilises Wellington's Connect SCS IoT system and EC motor products as key components.



Wellington CEO, Greg Allen commented, "The SKOPE partnership is very important to us and is a launchpad for Wellington's IoT solutions into the foodservice market. Our product development is driven by our customers, and SKOPE's innovative approach to connecting their equipment perfectly supports Wellington's product roadmap. We expect to continue to grow in the foodservice equipment market in Australasia and beyond."

About Wellington Drive Technologies:

Wellington is a leading provider of IoT solutions, cloud-based fleet management platforms, energy-efficient electronic motors and connected refrigeration control solutions. It serves some of the world's leading food and beverage brands and refrigerator manufacturers. Wellington's services and products improve sales, decrease costs and reduce energy consumption. Headquartered in Auckland with a global reach, Wellington is listed on the New Zealand stock exchange under the ticker symbol NZ:WDT. For further information visit www.wdtl.com.

About SKOPE:

SKOPE is a world-leader in commercial refrigeration technology with a 50-year plus history of servicing some of the world's top global food and beverage brands. The company prides itself on its position as a globally recognized innovator in its field that is known for combining outstanding performance with market-leading efficiency.



SKOPE's extensive product range includes upright and undercounter fridges and freezers for food service, drinks merchandisers, bar refrigeration, cool room inserts and shelving, blast chillers and ice machines. For further information visit www.skope.com

