Welldon, the Premium Chinese Car Seat Brand, Officially Launches in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 20, 2025 , Welldon, a premium child car seat brand from China, officially launched in Dubai. In partnership with Mom Store, a top local baby and maternity chain, Welldon will be available in nine stores, including The Dubai Mall .

1 2

The Middle East market, with a birth rate exceeding 11%, has become an increasingly attractive region for Chinese baby and maternity brands. In 2023, the market size for baby products in the Middle East surpassed $7 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.79%, reaching $8.49 billion by 2027.

As a high-end car seat brand with leading intelligence technology in China, Welldon has already gained recognition among many users in the Middle East, especially through Instagram. A video of an automatic rotating car seat that opens doors attracted millions of viewers. Therefore, many users in Dubai have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Welldon car seat brand.

Welldon brings the innovative Smart Rotate series to the Dubai market, which is currently the top-selling electronic baby car seat in China. Additionally, Welldon offers a luxury-grade intelligence car seat called " SMARTURN ", this series is about to enter the Dubai market.

Welldon, a high-end car seat brand from China, was founded in 2003 and has focused on independent research and development, driving technological advancements in child car seat safety. The company currently has a professional R&D team of over 50 members and holds more than 200 core technology patents. Welldon is also the initiator and key drafting unit of China's first industry standard for intelligence car seats. The brand is committed to creating safer, more comfortable, and smarter high-end car seats to ensure the travel safety of children worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614315/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614319/2.jpg