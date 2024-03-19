Weifang Kite and Yangjiabu Woodblock New Year Paintings Appear in San Francisco, USA

WEIFANG, China, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. The cultural and tourism promotion event "Beauty and Co hospitality in Shandong" was recently held in San Francisco, California, USA, with nearly 200 guests gathered together. There are a total of 7 intangible cultural heritage projects in Shandong Province participating in this promotion event. Intangible cultural heritage inheritors Guo Hongli and Yang Naidong from Hanting District, Weifang City, held kite tying and woodblock New Year painting production exhibitions on site. The exquisite and unique kites and antique woodblock New Year paintings attracted everyone's attention, and their superb skills received rave reviews.

Guo Hongli from Hanting District, Weifang has been engaged in kite making work for more than 30 years. He is a representative inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage project Weifang Kite at the provincial level. He has accompanied cultural missions to foreign countries for art exhibitions and performances. The kite made is exquisite, meticulous, and lifelike, and has won numerous domestic and foreign awards.

Yang Naidong from Yangjiabu Tourism Development Zone in Hanting District comes from a family of New Year paintings. He learned New Year painting skills from a young age and has been engraving for over 50 years. He is known as the "versatile folk artist" of Yangjiabu's New Year painting collection. The the Year of the Loong Money Tree New Year picture he created this year has become popular, and many famous brands have carried out cross-border joint creation with him.

Guo Hongli told reporters that seven intangible cultural heritage characteristic projects in the province have held multiple cultural exchange activities for three days at the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco, Chinatown, and other places, including on-site production, work display, and interactive explanation. The scene was crowded and the atmosphere was lively. Weifang kites and Yangjiabu woodblock New Year paintings have been highly praised by the local people, showcasing the unique charm of Weifang folk art and expanding the reputation and influence of the world's kite capital.