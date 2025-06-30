Weichai takes the lead in Africa's high-end power market

YAMOUSSOUKRO, Côte d'Ivoire, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In Côte d'Ivoire, located in West Africa, from bustling shopping malls and roaring factories to hospitals safeguarding lives, safe and reliable power supply serves as a crucial foundation for economic development and social stability. As the indispensable "power heart" behind these key venues, Weichai generator sets have won approximately 30% of the local market share with their powerful and stable power output. "Wherever generator sets are used, you will see the presence of Weichai." This praise from locals is the most powerful affirmation of Weichai's products.

In recent years, the infrastructure industry in Côte d'Ivoire has developed rapidly. The construction of hospitals and large shopping malls requires supporting generator sets. In addition, the rich mineral resources and their exploitation have also brought about demand for generator sets. With the excellent performance of its power generation products, Weichai has successfully entered the supply chain of local leading customers, and the volume of new purchase orders has grown rapidly.

Relying on its excellent product quality, thoughtful after-sales service and flexible market strategies, Weichai has gradually expanded its market share in Côte d'Ivoire. Within two years of entering the market, it has provided hundreds of generator sets for local projects such as agricultural irrigation, new industrial parks and hospitals, becoming the preferred brand for both the government and enterprises. It has achieved a splendid transformation from obscurity to an industry leader.

In the future, Weichai will seize global market opportunities, continuously improve its global market network and channel layout, and customize power generation solutions for infrastructure scenarios such as data centers, commercial complexes, oil and gas field development, and railway construction, creating greater value for customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722065/image_5030058_57161176.jpg