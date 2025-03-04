Wego and the Egyptian Tourism Authority Announce Strengthened Partnership To Showcase Egypt's Timeless Wonders

DUBAI, UAE, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego and the Egyptian Tourism Authority are pleased to announce the continuation of their successful partnership, reaffirming their shared commitment to promoting Egypt as one of the world's most captivating travel destinations. Building on a history of collaboration, this renewed effort focuses on celebrating Egypt's unmatched heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant culture while encouraging travelers to experience the country in fresh and exciting ways.

Luxor Hatshepsut Temple

At the heart of this partnership is the shared goal of inspiring travelers to discover the wonders of Egypt, from its iconic landmarks like the pyramids of Giza and the temples of Luxor to its hidden treasures such as the serene Siwa Oasis and the pristine shores of the Red Sea. Together, Wego and the Egyptian Tourism Authority aim to bring the destination's story to life, highlighting the magic and allure that has drawn explorers, historians, and adventurers for generations.

In this new phase of collaboration, Wego and the Egyptian Tourism Authority will focus on showcasing the diversity of travel opportunities Egypt offers. By celebrating the country's history and cultural richness, the partnership aims to encourage visitors to go beyond the familiar.

"Our longstanding partnership with the Egyptian Tourism Authority has been an incredible journey, allowing us to bring the wonders of Egypt to our travelers in the region," said Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego. "We are excited to drive more visitors to the country through our wide user base."

Echoing this sentiment, Amr El Kady, CEO, the Egyptian Tourism Authority said, "Egypt is a destination like no other, a place where history comes alive, and natural beauty abounds. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Wego, a trusted travel partner that shares our vision of inspiring travelers to explore all that Egypt has to offer."

Sustainability and cultural preservation remain central to the partnership's vision. Both organizations are dedicated to ensuring that travelers can enjoy Egypt's treasures responsibly, while efforts are made to protect and maintain the country's unique historical and natural sites for future generations to experience and appreciate.

The partnership underscores Egypt's continued status as a must-visit destination, where ancient history meets warm hospitality and stunning scenery.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630396/Wego_Luxor_Hatshepsut_Temple.jpg