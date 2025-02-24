Wego and Jordan Tourism Board Join Forces to Inspire Global Travelers to Discover Jordan's Wonders

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with the Jordan Tourism Board, a collaboration dedicated to showcasing the incredible experiences and destinations that make Jordan a must-visit travel destination.

Petra at night

This partnership marks a significant step in promoting Jordan as a premier hub for culture, adventure, and relaxation, celebrated for its rich heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and unparalleled hospitality. Together, Wego and the Jordan Tourism Board aim to inspire travelers from around the globe to explore Jordan's wonders and create unforgettable memories.

Commenting on the partnership, Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "We are incredibly excited to partner with the Jordan Tourism Board to bring the magic of Jordan closer to our global audience. Jordan is a destination like no other, offering an extraordinary blend of history, adventure, and hospitality. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire travelers to explore Jordan's iconic landmarks and discover its hidden treasures, creating memories that will last a lifetime."

Jordan is a treasure trove of unique and enriching experiences. Visitors can walk through history in the ancient city of Petra, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, and experience the magic of the desert in Wadi Rum, famously known as the 'Valley of the Moon'. Beyond its iconic landmarks, Jordan offers travelers the chance to connect with its warm and welcoming people and uncover lesser-known gems that make every journey truly special.

This collaboration reflects a shared vision of fostering sustainable tourism while amplifying Jordan's position as a global travel destination. It will include targeted campaigns, innovative storytelling, and exclusive initiatives to highlight the country's unique offerings and encourage travelers to dive deeper into Jordan's culture and traditions.

Adding to this, Dr Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board, shared: "Our partnership with Wego is an important milestone in our efforts to showcase Jordan's diverse and rich offerings to travelers worldwide. With Wego's expertise and extensive reach, we are confident this collaboration will inspire more visitors to experience the wonders of Jordan, from its world-renowned attractions to the warmth of its people and the beauty of its culture."

This partnership promises to redefine how travelers view and experience Jordan. Stay tuned as Wego and the Jordan Tourism Board unveil exclusive campaigns, special offers, and immersive content, making it easier than ever to explore and fall in love with Jordan's enchanting beauty.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

