Webull UK Launches Webull Savings

UK users will now have access to a marketplace of savings accounts offered by a panel of banks

LONDON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull UK, a leading digital investment platform, today announced the launch of Webull Savings, an offering that provides users with access to a marketplace of savings accounts and the ability to move funds quickly between trading accounts and banks.

Webull Savings provides UK users with a single platform for both investment and trading, allowing for easy diversification of funds. Through a single Webull account, customers can compare interest rates and deposit money in a suitable bank account of their choice and have the option to seamlessly move money between accounts and spread assets between banks.

"Our top priority at Webull is to empower our clients to make informed investment decisions with the help of technology," said Nick Saunders, CEO of Webull UK. "Being able to compare savings accounts and diversify cash holdings will help Webull users make the most of their assets. Our clients can keep their money in regulated bank accounts and earn interest, ready for investment or as part of a diverse portfolio."

This offering gives users a risk-averse and secure way to invest and save, removing the hassle of opening multiple bank accounts.

To learn more, visit Webull UK's website at https://www.webull-uk.com.

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets worldwide. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, Japan, Mexico, and Canada.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278678/Webull_Logo.jpg