Wearable payment brand "RingPay" by McLEAR launches on Amazon

LONDON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RingPay by McLEAR, the smart ring that enables users to pay for things with a wave of the hand, launches for sale on Amazon UK this month.

RingPay can be used anywhere that allows contactless payment, such as restaurants, supermarkets, and transportation etc, and offers wearers a unique, fast, secure and seamless payment experience.

Black & White ring of RingPay (PRNewsfoto/McLEAR) Any contactless payment can be done with a moment (PRNewsfoto/McLEAR) Just tap and go at London Underground (PRNewsfoto/McLEAR) No charging required (PRNewsfoto/McLEAR) Manage on app (PRNewsfoto/McLEAR)

RingPay is set up and managed using the accompanying RingPay mobile app. Users can add any Visa or Mastercard, debit or credit card to the app as a funding source, and either top up a fixed amount, or set to auto top-up - ensuring there are always funds available to spend using the ring. Users do not need to have their phone with them to make payments, making RingPay the ultimate payment device. In addition, RingPay doesn't contain a battery, so requires no charging – allowing the user to always have payment on hand.

RingPay securely operates on the VISA network. If the ring is lost or misplaced, it can be frozen instantly at the tap of a button in RingPay app.

RingPay by McLEAR is currently the only smart ring that offers contactless payment on Amazon.

McLEAR kickstarted the whole smart ring space in 2012 with their NFC Ring invention and continue to go from strength to strength with their innovative payment ring, RingPay. Headquartered in London – the team of British and International engineers, designers and payment industry specialists are at the forefront of wearable payment technology.

Company website:

https://mclear.com

Amazon product link:

https://amzn.to/41DmpGo

Images and logo assets:

https://mclear.com/press/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085565/McLEAR_Ring_Black_White.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085566/McLEAR_Shopping.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085564/McLEAR_General.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085562/McLEAR_No_Charging.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085563/McLEAR_RingPay_app.jpg

SOURCE McLEAR