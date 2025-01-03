"We Will Not Change Our Faith" Charedi Rabbis of the Rabbinical Committee in a letter to Education Secretary over the New Schools Bill 2025

Mass Charedi protest planned for the 8th of January 2:00pm outside parliament whilst the bill is being debated.

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Charedi Rabbis in the UK have written a letter to the Education Secretary, warning of the disastrous consequence that the proposed Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill could have for religious communities. They believe that parts of the Bill are "specifically designed to hinder religious practice", a deliberate attempt to undermine faith and loosen religious adherence in children.

In this extraordinary declaration of faith and resilience, the Rabbis made it emphatic: "We are ready to bear the consequences," in utterances that underlined their irrepressible resolve to maintain their beliefs, whatever the consequences.

Rabbi L. Weiss said: "We are Orthodox Jews, committed to our holy Torah and bound by duty to conduct all aspects of our lives under strict adherence to Jewish law and tradition. Our faith traces its roots back, in a direct line to the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai more than 3,000 years ago. It is our sacred obligation, to transfer this Divinely ordained role to the coming generations.

"Our system of education not only meets but far, exceeds the so-called standard objectives. Our children's exemplary behaviour and good moral grounding are models to follow, not stifle. This Bill takes an unreasonable, blanket approach akin to drug therapy for the well. It pays no attention to the needs of individual communities, nor to the acknowledged efficacy of our teaching."

Critics of the Bill also point out the imprecise and wide-ranging powers that would be given to unelected bureaucrats to change the law without accountability.

Rabbi Weiss described this as a dangerous precedent: "I do not think the problem is the will of the government but their inability to resist pressure from influential humanist groups. These groups drive the agenda with misleading arguments and are fooling the government that this is the way to curry popular support, whereas actually they try this opportunity to break up a successful education system with its roots in faith and tradition."

The RCTCC urges all communities concerned about religious freedom to join its opposition to the Bill.

Some Rctcc members, sounded the alarm on the broader implications: "This is not just a threat to the Charedi community; it is a threat to the very fabric of diversity and religious liberty in the UK. If allowed to proceed, it will set a dangerous precedent which could affect every faith group in the country." If this passes now, this trail will eventually endanger freedom of all!

A protest is planned for the 8th January, 2:00pm. These gathering aims to protest against proposed legislative changes, which are viewed as a dire threat to the longstanding freedom of religious communities in England.

For further information, contact RCTCC: mail@rctcc.co.uk