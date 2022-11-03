Wavestone Ranked in Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavestone features in the first edition of the "World Best Consulting Firms" list launched by Forbes and powered by Statistica. 250 consulting firms were chosen and ranked by the clients themselves, to help business leaders select the best consulting firms in the market. Wavestone is delighted that the UK is ranked as one of four of its countries and eighteen of its categories of expertise.

About the Forbes | Statista survey

Wavestone is honored to be named among the world’s best management consulting firms in 2022 by Forbes & Statista.

Forbes has recognized Wavestone, a business and digital consulting firm, as one of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022". The annual ranking is a go-to resource for business leaders to evaluate when they need help selecting a trusted advisor. Wavestone's inclusion among this year's top management consulting firms is a testament to its success delivering a winning mix of extensive hands-on experience, powerful analytical skills, and creative problem-solving to address clients' most critical transformations.

To determine the list, Forbes and Statista conducted an independent evaluation of thousands of multinational management consultancies across 13 industries and 14 functional areas, in the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Japan. These firms were evaluated based on survey results of peers, including partners and executives from the management consultancies, as well as recommendations from clients to identify the world's best. To make it to this year's list, global consulting companies were assessed on their ability to adapt and remain competitive during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also evolving to better provide services to their client's changing needs. They were ranked according: to five stars for « very frequently recommended », four stars for "frequently recommended", and three stars for "recommended".

Focus on Wavestone's performance

Wavestone is a transformation consulting firm that offers a seamless combination of business, technology, and sustainability skills. Forbes | Statistica has been recommended as a top firm (4-star rating) in two categories - Digital Transformation and Change Management - in the scope of the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and France. In the other 17 areas, Wavestone also scored three stars, including in the area of Data Analytics & Big Data, Energy & Environment, and IT Strategy & IT Implementation.

"We are honored to be ranked by Forbes Statista, which recognizes the work of our teams globally. Our collective commitment is, and always has been, to put our clients' needs first and serve as their go-to partner as they navigate these complex times," said Reza Maghsoudnia, Strategic Development Director at Wavestone. "Creating sustainable business outcomes that accelerate transformation journeys is our passion. Lowering cost and risk, driving operational excellence, and moving businesses forward is our expertise. Congratulations to all the Wavestone professionals who make this a reality."

Mike Newlove, UK Practice Lead comments: "I am delighted that the UK is recognised in this ranking. We pride ourselves in delivering the best outcomes for our clients, so being part of this ranking is a true testament to this. I'm proud of our team for continuing to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organisations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on about 4,000 employees across Europe – where it is a leading independent player in consulting, the United States and Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognised as a Great Place to Work®.

More information on www.wavestone.com

About the Forbes Institute

Forbes is an American business magazine founded in 1917 by Bertie Charles Forbes. The magazine is known for its numerous annual rankings of companies, personalities, and places.

More information at www.forbes.com

About Statista

Statista is an online portal offering statistics from institute data, market, and opinion research as well as data from the economic sector. Within just a few years, Statista managed to establish itself as a leading provider of market and consumer data.

More information on statista.com

