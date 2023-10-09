Wavenet Leads the Way in Monetising Generative AI

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavenet, a global catalyst for digital transformation, unveiled its digital prowess in Generative AI and how the company is reshaping the Telecommunications and Digital Healthcare industries at Digital Transformation World (DTW) 2023 - Ignite in Denmark.

At DTW, Wavenet's CEO, Suren Pinto, introduced the company's ground-breaking partnerships with leading telcos worldwide, shedding light on impactful IVR use cases reshaping the industry through Generative AI, under the topic, 'AI at Scale: Monetising Generative AI in the Experience Economy.' He reinforced the importance of reimagining the new-age of customer-agent interactions and the importance of intelligent automation and the availability of Business Intelligence (BI) by optimising Business Support Systems (BSS) and Operations Support Systems (OSS) in an experience-led economy.

Wavenet also received a Special Mention for the Open Innovation Catalyst Award, where the company collaborated with industry giants, including Vodafone, Orange, Etisalat UAE, Comviva, SigScale, and Nbn - a platform for rapid proof-of-concept projects. This marks the very first time in the history of the Catalyst Programme where a special mention was made. This collaboration aims to empower CSPs with the advantages of emerging wasmCloud technology, bridging the gap between mobile, transport, and cloud technologies to accelerate the delivery of 5G applications.

Pinto expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are excited about the partnerships and engagements we are co-creating with our global counterparts in the telco arena, and look forward to strengthening our relationship with telcos present this year at DTW."

Moreover, Wavenet empowers Kenya's foremost telecommunications company, as highlighted in a recent report by the Communications Authority (CA) of Kenya. This achievement aligns with Wavenet's track record of serving many prominent operators across thirty countries. Their advanced technology handles billions of call volumes annually and spearheads the introduction of generative AI-driven solutions. These innovations empower organisations to enhance business agility, future-proof their technology infrastructure, and capitalise on the transformative potential of the Generative AI digital landscape, which promises significant global economic benefits.

