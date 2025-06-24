Wavenet and CSG Launch AI-Powered Real-Time Promotions to Transform Telecom CX at DTW - Ignite 2025

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At TM Forum's DTW – Ignite 2025, Wavenet, an AI-first digital transformation partner for telecoms, and CSG, a purpose-driven SaaS platform company, unveiled a new AI-powered real-time promotions solution. The joint solution is designed to revolutionize how telecom operators engage with subscribers.

Wavenet & CSG showcase AI-powered real-time promotions live at DTW Ignite 2025

By fusing Wavenet's predictive intelligence platform, Sense AI for customer experience, with CSG's real-time engagement capabilities, the solution empowers operators to shift from reactive to predictive engagement delivering personalized, high-impact offers in real time without overhauling existing infrastructure. The solution adds a dynamic intelligence layer that continuously evaluates subscriber behaviour—scoring churn risk, lifecycle stage, and usage patterns—at scale.

"Telcos don't always need to replace infrastructure to innovate," said Suren Pinto, Chief Executive Officer of Wavenet. "That's where the real power of AI comes in—enabling intelligent automation without major capital outlay. With Wavenet's Sense AI embedded in CSG's real-time engagement capabilities, we're helping operators deepen customer loyalty and deliver fast-converting, personalized engagement at scale. This is monetization that works today—not in the next transformation cycle," added Pinto.

Monetization That Works Across the Lifecycle

Whether it's prepaid churn prevention, contextual roaming upsells, or add-on activations, the AI-powered solution supports high-impact use cases across the entire subscriber journey, offering operators a powerful monetization lever built for precision, speed, and adaptability to optimize results.

The solution seamlessly integrates into existing environments and enables continuous learning and automation, giving operators a smarter, more agile way to personalize engagement—all without disrupting current operations, increasing overhead or total cost of ownership.

"AI is fundamentally changing how operators grow and compete, and those that move now will lead the market," said Mayoor Mahendra, Vice President, Network Solutions at CSG. "With this solution, CSG and Wavenet are giving operators a smarter, faster way to engage customers, reduce churn and drive real business impact—all while building on the systems they already trust. We're proud to set a new standard for how AI can power meaningful, real-time customer experiences at scale."

Setting a New Standard in Real-Time Engagement

The joint live demo by Wavenet and CSG at DTW – Ignite 2025 showcased how real-time triggers—top-ups, data usage, or location—can move beyond reactive interactions to drive predictive, personalized offers that convert in the moment. As operators look to modernize CX without disruption, Wavenet and CSG are setting a new benchmark for scalable, intelligent innovation that proves AI-powered engagement is no longer the future; it's what's working today.

About Wavenet

Wavenet is a global independent software vendor (ISV) driving AI-first digital transformation in the telecommunications industry. Headquartered in Singapore and serving clients across 30 countries, Wavenet brings over two decades of industry expertise to its intelligent VAS platforms, AI-powered customer experience solutions, and full-stack B2B/B2B2X telecom marketplace. Visit globalwavenet.com to learn more.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

