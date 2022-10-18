ISTANBUL, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Systems Integrator and network transformation specialist Odine is pleased to announce a new partnership with Wavecrest that will migrate their international voice services to a managed cloud-based solution. The transformation will empower Wavecrest to meet evolving market demands, virtualise their core network and launch converged services.

Wavecrest Networks Limited, headquartered in London UK, to enhance international voice service offerings with an expanded partnership with Odine

Odine's Nebula Managed Service Solution will optimise Wavecrest's network, providing improved dynamism, greater control, and an end-to-end management application globally. The solution will bring high performance, real-time dynamic visibility, and optimisation, along with comprehensive monitoring & alerting and provide enhanced services to Wavecrest's rapidly growing customer base.

Tim French, CTO at Wavecrest stated "Wavecrest have had a long standing and strong relationship with Odine and we are excited to be working even more closely together as part of our extensive program of change. There are few organisations with the breadth of experience and expertise that can help us realise our vision and we have selected Odine on the basis of their outstanding commitment to deliver us a market leading platform"

"We are pleased to have been selected by Wavecrest as they drive business growth and consolidate service and management to enhance services to customers. Meeting the ever-evolving needs of international voice is a challenge for all operators and we at Odine pride ourselves on empowering operators to thrive and grow" said Nick Cowley, Global Sales Director at Odine.

About Odine:

Odine is an end-to-end partner. We do it all – systems integration, technology and infrastructure, software development, and innovation – empowering you to build a holistic and consolidated picture of your service.

Our software defined network allows telecoms providers to reduce costs, accelerate their service responsiveness, and be more flexible with their deployments. Empowered with the ability to offload network components into our own private cloud, telecoms providers can dramatically expand their capacity in an instant. They can hold onto their talent and leverage more advanced, innovative technologies that enhance their services and enable them to fight back against the "faster-moving" competition.

We transform networks and equip you with the power to evolve your business models, build new propositions, differentiate yourselves, and accelerate into new territories.

With regional offices in Istanbul, London, Prague, Dubai and Lahore, our geographical presence, experience, and cultural fluency bridges Americas, Europe, and Asia, while uniquely serving emerging markets across Africa.

Together, we will make your vision a reality and build the networks of the future.

www.odine.com

About Wavecrest

With over 20 years in the industry, Wavecrest is a full-service, industry-leading global communications and value transfer solutions provider with a strong focus on Africa. Our platforms keep millions of people connected to their friends and family all over the world, every day. With over 200 global interconnects, our CONNECT business provides quality, reach and flexibility. Our CREATE solutions support brands with tailored products and services incorporating communication and value transfer capabilities. Wavecrest has earned the trust of some of the biggest household brands and key players in the communications space, by delivering innovative products to the highest standards of quality and reliability.

www.wavecrest.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923837/Odine_Wavecrest.jpg

