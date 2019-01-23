Waterproofing Admixture Market to Rise at a CAGR of 7.9% due to Growing Construction Activities - TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research (TMR) witnesses the global waterproofing admixture market has a highly consolidative vendor landscape. Some of the companies operating in the global waterproofing admixture market are SIKA AG, Cemex, Mapei S.p.A, and BASF SE. These companies are focusing on developing marketing strategies for the expansion of geographical reach from developing countries especially from the Asia Pacific.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



According to TMR, the global waterproofing admixture market is expected to attain a value of US$4.9 bn by the end of the year 2024 rising with a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period from 2016 and 2024.

On the basis of product, the global waterproofing admixture market is dominated by the crystalline segment and is estimated to account the share of around 46.7% by the end of 2024. Based on the region, Asia Pacific dominated the market and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The region is expected to account for 64% of the share by the end of 2024.

Request a Sample of Global Waterproofing Admixture Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=7436

Advantages of Using Waterproofing Admixtures to Propel its Demand

Waterproofing admixtures reduce the permeability of opposing water entrance and lowering water absorption into concrete. Waterproofing admixtures enhance toughness and lower the maintenance cost for some time, which is increasingly demanding for the waterproofing admixture. Additionally, the material is used for the redesigning of old structures and mainly for maintaining old structures is boosting the adoption of waterproofing admixtures and likely to propel the growth of the waterproofing admixtures market.

Increasing disposable income coupled with growing expenses on the development of the existing residential and professional premises is playing a significant role in fuelling the growth of the global waterproofing admixtures market. Additionally, growing advancement in the new multifamily residential schemes is contributing to propel demand for the waterproofing admixtures and is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The aforementioned factors are expected to continue to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request For Multiple Chapters: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=7436

Strict Government Regulation on Waterproofing Methods for Lowering VOCs to Restrain Growth

Despite these factors, circumstances from the consent and have imposed strict government controls on the emission of VOCs and carbon dioxide is restraining growth of the global waterproofing admixtures market. Additionally, surging customer awareness about benefits due to the usage of waterproofing admixtures especially in the developing regions is restraining the growth of the global waterproofing admixtures market. Furthermore, regular waterproofing techniques are limiting the growth of the global waterproofing admixtures market. Nonetheless, growing acceptance from manufacturers of the customizes waterproofing admixtures which are offering lucrative opportunities for growth of the global waterproofing admixtures market.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=7436

This information is encompassed in the report by TMR, titled "Waterproofing Admixture Market (Product - Crystalline and Pore-blocking; Application - Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024."

For the study, the waterproofing admixture market has been segmented as follows:

By Product

Crystalline

Pore-blocking

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

By Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Browse Chemicals & Materials Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Waterproofing Chemicals Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/waterproofing-chemicals-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/waterproofing-chemicals-market.html Bitumen Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bitumen-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bitumen-market.html Green Cement Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/green-cement-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research