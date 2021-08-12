Water Treatment Chemical Market Size to Reach US$ 35 Billion in 2026, Says a New Study from Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Water Treatment Chemical Market by Chemical Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants, Flocculants, PH Adjusters, Biocides, Scale Inhibitors, and Others), by Salt Type (Aluminum and Iron), by End-User Type (Paper & Pulp, Power Generation, Metals & Mining, Refining, Wastewater, Municipal, and Others), and by Application Type (Wastewater Treatment, Portable Water Treatment, and Industrial Water treatment), by Region Type (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Share, Trend, Forecast and Competitive Analysis: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's water treatment chemical market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. After a continuous interest in our water treatment chemical market report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to the water treatment chemical market to provide the most crystal-clear picture of the market. The report segments and analyses the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Water Treatment Chemical Market: Highlights from the Report

Water treatment is a process that is used to improve the water quality, making it appropriate for various purposes such as drinking and industrial applications. Treating water means removing its contamination or at least reduce its concentration to make it usable. Numerous varieties of chemicals are used for this purpose. Water treatment has a wide range of applications in wastewater, industrial water, and potable water. Its market in North America and Asia pacific is already well established attributed to increased awareness regarding the quality of water. Also, both regions are among the prominent users of industrial chemicals.

The water treatment chemicals market logged a heavy decline of more than -14% in 2020. The market was hit adversely by the pandemic majorly because of a decline in the tourism industry in the wake of complete restrictions on traveling. Furthermore, various industries, such as petrochemical, had cut their production during the lockdown period, aggravating the overall demand. However, the industry stakeholders are expecting healthy market recoveries in the coming years, assisting them to resuscitate the losses incurred during the pandemic. In the long term, the market for water treatment chemicals is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.0% over the next five years to reach US$ 35 billion by 2026.

Based on the chemical type, the water treatment market is segmented as corrosion inhibitors, coagulants, flocculants, PH adjusters, biocides, disinfectants, scale inhibitors, and others. Despite being hit adversely in 2020, corrosion inhibitor is expected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing chemical type in the market during the forecast period. They are mainly used for industrial water treatment.

Based on the end-user, power generation is expected to remain the biggest demand generator for these chemicals during the forecast period. The power generation industry is one of the major sources of industrial wastewater, which contains substantial levels of toxic metal impurities such as lead, mercury, arsenic, and chromium. These impurities can cause harm to the environment, if not treated properly. Thus, this industry needs water treatment chemicals in a significant amount, creating a decent demand for the same.

In terms of regions, Europe and North America are well-established markets for water treatment chemicals. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for water treatment chemicals during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing population coupled with the increasing demand for clean and fresh water for human and industrial needs.

The market for water treatment chemicals is gradually consolidating with major companies performing mergers & acquisitions to quickly gain the leading position and to tap the growing opportunities in this briskly expanding market. Some of the major key players in the water treatment chemicals market are listed below:

SUEZ

Nalco-Ecolab company

Solenis

Nouryon

Kemira Oyj

Kurita Water Industries Ltd

The Dow Chemical Company

SNF Group

Veolia Water

Buckman

Development of high-performance chemicals for critical applications, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global water treatment chemical market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Water Treatment Chemical Market Size, Share & Forecast by Chemical Type

Corrosion Inhibitors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Coagulants (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Flocculants (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PH-adjusters (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Biocides (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Scale Inhibitors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Water Treatment Chemical Market Size, Share & Forecast by Salt Type

Aluminum (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Iron (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast by End-User Type

Paper & pulp (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Power Generation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Metals & Mining (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Refining (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wastewater (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Municipal (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast by Application Type

Wastewater Treatment (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Portable Water Treatment (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Industrial Water Treatment (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Saudi Arabia , and Others)

