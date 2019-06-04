Watch Out for Scammers Deceiving Unaware Customers in the Name of 'Future Market Insights'

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been brought to our notice that personnel/entities claiming to be representatives of Future Market Insights Global Consulting & Pvt. Ltd. (https://www.futuremarketinsights.com) are contacting consumers with an intent to secure brand assessors to evaluate stores. The person/entity is sending a check to unsuspecting consumers to purchase products from a reputed consumer electronics company for review and assessment purposes. Below is the text of a query sent by a consumer who was approached by the unauthorised representative. (Note: some details have been edited out to maintain privacy of the sender)

"Hello, I was contacted by a person named 'redacted' who indicated he was a manager for securing brand assessors to evaluate stores. He indicated he works for your company and sent me a check for 'redacted' which I deposited into my checking account and it cleared. I proceeded to secure to 'redacted' gift cards which I was told to use to purchase products later this week. I was also asked to walk into my local 'redacted' store and fill out a form on the results of my engagement. He communicated via text with me. After purchasing the 'redacted' gift cards he asked me to send him a copy of them. I have since learned that the check bounced and that the 'redacted' cards have been depleted in value."

We would like to clarify that Future Market Insights has not authorised any person or organisation to contact consumers on its behalf. We also like to put this out in the public domain that we are a market research and consulting firm, and we are not, in any capacity, in the process of contacting consumers for becoming brand assessors. Product review is not our business offering and we never contact customers regarding the same.

Future Market Insights also advises consumers to exercise caution when responding to unsolicited mails, texts, or phone calls. Scammers often pose as representatives of well-known and reputable businesses to target unsuspecting consumers. We will not be responsible for any dispute or monetary loss in case someone acts on the instructions of the unauthorised representatives.

