Wastewater Treatment Services Market worth $80.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Service Type (Designing and Engineering Consulting, Building and Installation Services), End-user (Municipal and Industrial), Industrial End-user (Chemical & Pharma, Oil & Gas) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 55.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 80.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3%, between 2023 and 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wastewater Treatment Services Market"

176 – Tables

52 – Figures

290 – Pages

Wastewater treatment is the process of removing contaminants and impurities from wastewater and converting it into an effluent that may be returned into the water cycle. The treatment process involves many operations such as chemical treatment, settling operation, evaporation, filtration, and others. Industrial wastewater comes from the power, oil & gas, chemical & pharma, food, pulp & paper, and mining industries. The type of service depends on the end-use because the requirements and challenges are different for different industries.

Municipal segment to account for larger share in wastewater treatment services market, in 2022.

Residential wastewater is generally treated through the municipal wastewater treatment plant. Wastewater collected and treated at the municipal level is higher than that at the industrial level. Municipal wastewater is less contaminated than industrial wastewater. According to WHO, in least developed countries, 22% of healthcare facilities have no water treatment service, 21% have no sanitation service, and 22% have no waste management service. Half of the world's population will be living in water-stressed areas by 2025. Contaminated water and improper discharge of domestic wastewater can lead to various health diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A, typhoid, and polio.

Operation & process control to lead wastewater treatment services market, during the forecast period.

The increasing population of the world is driving the demand for more wastewater treatment plants and services. Industrial growth is driving the demand for new projects related to wastewater treatment services. Also, the rise in demand for new wastewater treatment plants is supported by the building & construction installation services, globally. Downtime in the wastewater treatment plant generates a large wastewater inventory and indirectly affects productivity. For the smooth functioning of the whole plant, wastewater treatment must function properly. This is the reason why various industries are outsourcing wastewater treatment services to external parties.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, in the overall wastewater treatment services market, during the forecast period

The growth in manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, and food & beverage industries, among others, has greatly influenced the economic development of the countries in the region. Government initiatives, such as Industry 4.0 and Internet Plus, are attracting heavy investments for the manufacturing sector. China is expected to see an 8.5% year-on-year growth in software spending to undergo numerous upgradations in automation and digitalization and accomplish its "Made in China 2025" initiative.

Market Players :

The key players profiled in the Wastewater Treatment Services Market report are Veolia Group (France), Xylem Inc. (US), Suez SA (France), Ecolab Inc. (US), Thermax Limited (India), Pentair (US), WOG Technologies (India), Golder Associates (Canada), and SWA Water Treatment (Australia).

