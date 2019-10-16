W. L. Gore & Associates' Technology Named 2020 Automotive News PACE Awards Finalist

"The automotive market is a prominent focus area for Gore and we couldn't be more excited about the successful launch of the Condensation Management Device," said Mark Weier Automotive Global Market Growth Leader at Gore. "Being named a finalist of this coveted automotive industry award is a remarkable achievement for our team and represents incredible determination, collaboration and science innovation."

New solution for managing headlamp moisture

Traditional headlamp solutions, such as anti-fog coatings, hide the water formed by condensation but do not remove it or prevent water from entering the sealed headlamp assembly. This presents a problem as the industry shifts toward LEDs, an efficient lighting solution that emits minimal heat resulting in increased condensation issues. Gore recognized an increasing unmet need from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for a reliable solution that works regardless of the environment, lighting style or lamp type.

"In response to this overwhelming industry need, Gore developed an active condensation management solution and in cooperation with AML systems introduced the Condensation Management Device to the market," said Weier. "Actively removing moisture and the condensation it causes is a huge win for our team and the automotive industry as a whole."

This new level of protection for automotive headlamps to keep the headlamp lens crystal clear and free from fogging, protects against contaminants and meets the brand-image expectations of OEMs and consumers. Designed to endure the lifetime of a vehicle's headlamp, the electromechanical Condensation Management Device uses an actuator produced in collaboration with AML Systems and is installed on the headlamp housing with a portion of it extending into the headlamp enclosure. To operate, it uses electrical power and proprietary, regenerable desiccant technology to successfully remove recurring moisture through an adsorption and desorption process. The Condensation Management Device will begin production in mid-2020.

Significant industry accolade

This marks the first time Gore has entered the Automotive News PACE Awards competition. Known as the industry's pinnacle of achievement for supplier innovation, the Automotive News PACE Awards program is in its 26th year.

About Gore Performance Solutions

Gore develops products and technologies that address complex product and process challenges in a variety of markets and industries, including aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, mobile electronics and more. Through close collaboration with industry leaders across the globe, Gore enables customers to design their products and processes to be safer, cleaner, more productive, reliable, durable and efficient across a wide range of demanding environments.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 10,500 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.7 billion. gore.com

