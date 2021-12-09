VYPR: Continued Focus on Agile Innovation Pays Dividends

Creating the opportunity for companies to gain in-depth, credible data, to underpin decision-making at every stage, is at the heart of the Vypr ethos. Vypr's Agile Innovation Summit (November 30 th ), featured FMCG experts, such as Ellie Woods, from Global Oral Health at GSK. The summit included participants from over 30 companies. Feedback from the summit has indicated that the principles of agile innovation, focusing on more intuitive and responsive data insight, is proving critical to the grocery industry.

2021 has also seen rapid development within Vypr, including hiring new CEO Kevin Baldwin. He has 20 years industry experience working with consumer data and technology platforms for the retail and FMCG community, across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Kevin has joined the Vypr team to apply his experience, knowledge and skillset to drive Vypr's ambitious growth plans:

The role at Vypr was a perfect fit for me, both professionally and personally. I was attracted by the talent, experience and passion of the Board and Executive team, as well as the opportunity to focus on guiding Vypr to becoming a global leader in this nascent market. The last two years have thrown the FMCG and retail industry a myriad of challenges and predictive consumer insight is business critical - whilst there are significant barriers, this is also an exciting market for Vypr to lead the way, helping to provide a key resource for an incredibly competitive market. We have rebranded, upscaled and focused on creating a niche for ourselves in the data insight market. We are beginning to see this strategy pay-off but we are just at the beginning of the journey."

In January 2021, Vypr received a £2.5m growth capital investment backed by YFM Equity Partners (YFM), to scale the operation and continue to innovate in the field of consumer insight.

