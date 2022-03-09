Vypr: Consumer Goods Industry Partners Launch Innovate 2.0

New product development (NPD) suffers from unsustainable failure rates in the food and grocery industry – yet innovation is identified as absolutely critical to establishing a pathway for change in the face of the significant challenges within the market, as highlighted by Emma Beale, Partner & Head of Innovation at Waitrose and Innovate 2.0 speaker:

"Being innovative during times of pressure can feel risky, especially within the NPD process. Yet our experience at Waitrose is that to create consumer winning ideas, you have to further your understading of your market, facilitate better feedback loops across all stakeholders and be prepared to be strategically bold. How we create change, especially regarding sensitive issues such as health and better eating, takes a more insightful and connected partnership between the retailer and the customer."

Innovate 2.0 will feature industry experts who have come together to create a four day conference dedicated to supporting the consumer goods sector, focusing on how innovation is the key to success. Speakers will include: Emma Beale (Waitrose), David Lennox (Iceland), Richard Shotton (Author), Ingo Reinhardt (Buynomics), Paul Hanke (Buynomics), Ben Davies (Vypr) and Bill Heart (Create Possibilities Ltd).

Ben Davies, founder of Vypr, is a driving force behind Agile Innovation and the need for industry relevant conferences like Innovate 2.0:

"Now is the time for innovators, designers, reatilers, suppliers and developers to come together to discuss how we can integrate successful innovation into our business models. Engaging with rich data-insight, bettering our understanding of the consumer and developing an 'agile' innovation process that is faster, empically-based and technologically driven is business critical in today's consumer goods market. This conference will bring the industry together to discuss real world soultions to challenges faced on a daily basis."

The Innovate 2.0 Conference will take place between the 21st -24th March 2022 and is a free, remote conference. Please follow the link to register and find out more about the conference agenda and key speakers: https://innovate-future.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763071/Vypr_Launches_Innovate_2.mp4

