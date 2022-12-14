VVDN Technologies Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Product Engineering Services (PES) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions ' SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Product Engineering Services (PES) vendors.

' SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Product Engineering Services (PES) vendors. VVDN Technologies, with its comprehensive technology in PES and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of service excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named VVDN Technologies as a 2022 leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Product Engineering Services (PES) market. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading service providers in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

According to Ignatius Daniel, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "VVDN Technologies offers end-to-end PES from conceptualization to development and testing. The company's product engineering capabilities include software development, microprocessors, operating systems, android, industrial design, and testing automation. VVDN helps global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and telcos with complete customized solutions development. The company differentiates itself in the PES market with its domain expertise, R&D, silicon partner ecosystem, hardware engineering, and manufacturing services. VVDN's key focus areas include continuous investments to expand its infrastructure and resources and deliver products with quality and performance. The company has received strong ratings across service excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix in the PES market."

"We are honored that Quadrant Knowledge Solution has recognized VVDN Technologies as a "Leader" in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Product Engineering Services (PES)," says Girija Vedi, VVDN Technologies, Vice President - Marketing & Pre-Sales.

Girija Vedi also added: "VVDN has deep expertise in electronic product engineering, from ideation to product delivery, including Software, Hardware, RF Engineering, FPGA development, Industrial and Mechanical design, Product Testing & Certification, and Testing Automation. By adding new skill sets, VVDN has emerged as one of the strongest product engineering companies focused on qualitative products and timely delivery. This recognition by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a testimony to our commitment to product engineering and digital space. We will continue to invest in our infrastructure expansion, R&D centers, and people, which are the core of our engineering strength."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Product Engineering Services (PES) as a solution that facilitates product innovation from conceptualization to the decline phase by integrating software, IT service solutions, and hardware components to enhance business prospects. PES addresses the entire spectrum of product engineering for hardware and software service portfolios covering new product development, testing, quality control, maintenance, end-of-life support, and product re-engineering. The providers of this service address any or all the above requirements through their domain expertise, in-house solutions, research & development (R&D) resources, and partnership ecosystem. PES focuses on understanding and meeting user needs by leveraging technology in innovative ways.

The vendors in the PES market operate in an agile environment as the client requirements are dynamic and subject to change during the project, thus, increasing the technology and product complexity. Though some vendors carry out in-house PES for their captive centers, others may need specialist PES vendors to address the lack of adequate resources or domain knowledge to develop products independently. PES vendors assist organizations with business consulting and product development strategies and govern end-to-end aspects of the product lifecycle, thereby reducing cost and time to market.

About VVDN TECHNOLOGIES

VVDN is a Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology vertical markets (5G, Data Center, Networking and Wi-Fi, Vision, Automotive, IoT, Cloud & Apps). VVDN's India HQ is in Gurgaon, and its North America HQ is in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions, including the US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan. VVDN has 11 advanced Product Engineering Centres in India and across the globe, which are fully equipped to design & test the complete hardware & software required to develop a complete product or solution. VVDN has 7 manufacturing facilities in Manesar, Haryana, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, India. The manufacturing facilities include an in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Molding & Tooling Factory, Die Casting, Antenna Assembly and Sheet metal fabrication facility, Product Assembly Factory, and Product Certifications labs. VVDN's Engineering & Manufacturing facilities are fully compiled to develop & manufacture enterprise, consumer, industrial, and automotive-grade products.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

