VPT, Inc. Commemorates 30th Anniversary

BLACKSBURG, Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc., a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year. Throughout the last three decades, VPT has become the global leader in providing high-reliability power supplies for use in space, avionics, and military applications, with an extensive range of award-winning DC-DC converters, EMI filters, and associated products.

VPT was co-founded in 1993 by CEO Dr. Dan Sable and has grown significantly from its beginning to its current place as the industry-leading supplier of power conversion solutions it is today. Dr. Sable commented, "We are proud of VPT's consistent growth over the past 30 years. Our dedicated team, award-winning products, and commitment to quality have enabled us to continually power applications from esteemed space, aerospace, and military programs worldwide."

VPT was acquired by Heico Corporation in 2009 and operates as part of the HEICO Electronics Technology Group. VPT employs about 500 people worldwide in its Blacksburg, VA headquarters, Seattle-area sales and marketing office, Boston-area subsidiaries VPT Rad and VPT Components, and a joint venture manufacturing facility in Taiwan DLA-certified to Mil PRF 38534. In addition, VPT offers sales representation in over 30 countries.

In 2020, VPT and Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) established the joint venture company, EPC Space, which provides advanced, radiation-hardened gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion solutions for satellite applications.

VPT products power critical systems on many of the world's most advanced satellite, commercial aerospace, and military programs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2256739/VPT_Logo_v2.jpg

SOURCE VPT, Inc.