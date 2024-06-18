VPSX/OutputManager Now Available on SAP Store

By integrating with SAP BTP-PRINT-OMS the VPSX/Output Manager solution from Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. delivers VPSX/OutputManger Cloud to customers.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi, Ray & Shoup Inc. (LRS) today announced that its VPSX/Output/Manager® solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

"Our goal at LRS has always been to stay focused on what our customers need to run their business better, and more efficiently," says Greg Matthews, Chief Operating Officer for LRS. "To that end we are constantly looking for the best partners to help us do more for our customers. Having VPSX/OutputManager listed among a highly select group of software solutions on the SAP store adds further credibility and trust when businesses find us there."

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

VPSX/OutputManager Cloud is a BTP-PRINT-OMS certified solution which is part of a modular enterprise output management system which is BC-XOM certified for SAP S/4HANA and Works with RISE with SAP. It supports attachments, quality PDF conversion of office formats, customizable finishing options, tray, color, media and plex, for any printer model. Works with secure print solutions, flexible user mapping, MFPs and label printers and works in internet only locations.

LRS is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About LRS

LRS is a privately held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, Illinois, USA. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. More than half of the Fortune 1000 companies rely on industry leading LRS® solutions, with products in use in over 30 countries. For more information about LRS, visit www.LRS.com.

