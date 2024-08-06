LRS Output Management Expands Global Footprint into the Middle East

LRS Launches First Regional Office in Dubai

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi, Ray & Shoup Inc. (LRS) today announced the start of establishing a local presence in Dubai as part of its global expansion plans. Our commitment to providing exceptional service and support to our customers and partners worldwide has been strengthened with the establishment of a local office in the Middle East.

"Our Middle Eastern customer base has grown significantly, and our partner network has expanded, so forming a regional presence makes sense," says Greg Matthews, Chief Operating Officer at LRS. "This is a great opportunity for us to bring our expertise and innovative solutions closer to our Middle Eastern customers" concludes Matthews.

Key Highlights:

Strategic Expansion: The Dubai office serves as a hub for the Middle East, enabling us to provide Scan, Print and Output Management solutions and services to the region.

Global expertise & local presence: Combined global expertise with local presence allows us to better understand and address the Middle Eastern market's unique needs.

Commitment to Service: Having a Dubai office underscores our commitment to providing high-quality service and support to our clients, wherever they are. "We look forward to fostering new partnerships and continuing to offer innovative solutions that drive efficiency and productivity for businesses in the Middle East," explains James Masters VP EMEA.

About LRS

LRS is a privately held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, Illinois, USA. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. More than half of the Fortune 1000 companies rely on industry leading LRS® solutions, with products in use in over 30 countries. For more information about LRS, visit www.LRS.com .

