LRS Output Management Announces Cloud-Based Print, Scan, and Auditing Suite

Solutions leverage proven LRS Mission Control platform

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. (LRS) today announced the availability of four new multi-tenant SaaS output management solutions. Based upon the web-based LRS Misson Control® platform introduced in 2023, the new solutions eliminate the need for on-premise servers and associated IT staff. The integrated suite of output management products will provide print management, pull print, scan services, and print auditing functionality— all in a seamless, serverless manner.

The VPSX/DirectPrint Cloud SaaS lets organizations manage drivers, printers, locations via floorplans, and all other aspects of workstation printing. Rather than relying on an onsite server, the VPSX/DirectPrint Cloud service directly interacts with LRS' Personal Print Manager agent running on each user's Windows,® macOS,® or Linux® workstation. By integrating control of user printing with backend application print and scan management functions, the solution establishes a single point of control that can streamline IT administration and lower FTE requirements in IT departments of all sizes.

MFPsecure/Print Cloud pull printing software enables any user to print to a holding area and then release the job from a qualified MFP with a card, a code, or both (in a Multi-factor authentication scheme). Like other new multi-tenant SaaS solutions running in LRS' Mission Control platform, MFPsecure/Print Cloud software integrates fully with the VPSX/DirectPrint Cloud service so administrators can easily define and configure their environment from a single screen. Full integration with LRS' Personal Print Manager client gives users a simple method to define printers to a workstation and submit print.

The new MFPsecure/Scan Cloud SaaS enables the Scan functions on modern multi-function devices (MFPs) to work with LRS' robust document workflow engine. Users can Scan to email or Scan to storage (OneDrive, Google Drive, File share etc.) as well as initiate complex workflows like scanning incoming invoices, extracting information via OCR, and automatically feeding scanned data into business applications. These and other customizable workflows unlock a fully digital workplace experience that increases productivity and automation.

The fourth new offering is the Innovate/Audit Cloud solution, which interacts with other LRS products to provide cost and accounting information about a company's print environment. No onsite servers or databases are required, as all reporting to Innovate/Audit Cloud software is handled automatically. These reporting & auditing capabilities extend beyond the SaaS solutions described above to include tracking of output managed with LRS' server-based solutions. This ability lets organizations with hybrid network environments and those transitioning to Cloud-based landscapes leverage the power of LRS analytics to make smarter choices with regard to their printing and scanning assets.

About LRS

LRS is a privately held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, Illinois, USA. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. More than half of the Fortune 1000 companies rely on industry leading LRS® solutions, with products in use in over 30 countries. For more information about LRS, visit www.LRS.com .

© 2025 Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. All rights reserved. LRS, the LRS chevron logo, and VPSX/DirectPrint are registered trademarks of Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. macOS is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.