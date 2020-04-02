VPNoverview.com: People Working From Home Often Concerned With Privacy Aspects of Video Conferencing Software

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A large proportion of people working from home (43.7 percent) are concerned with their privacy when using video conferencing software. Some of the most frequently used apps have recently endured increased scrutiny and various privacy concerns have arisen. VPNoverview.com's research team conducted a survey and analyzed a large selection of video conferencing apps, rating their security features and stance on privacy.

Since the introduction of extensive corona measures many people globally have been working remotely. This has led to a vast increase in the use of video conferencing programs.

Over 70% of working people use at least one video conference application to keep in touch with colleagues or business contacts. Around 65% of respondents indicate they are more frequently using video conferencing software since the corona pandemic enfolded.

Video conference apps quite unsafe

Around half the people working from home use Skype for professional purposes (50.4%). WhatsApp (43.6%), Microsoft Teams (29.2%), Zoom (20.2%) and Google Hangouts (9.7%) are also used often.

Not all of the popular apps for video conferencing perform well with regard to privacy. Data might not be properly encrypted, strangers can enter chats without invitation or sensitive information might be shared with third parties for commercial purposes. David Janssen, privacy analyst at VPNoverview.com, states that "it might be wise to consider some of the lesser known alternatives when choosing a video conferencing application. Some smaller services have been founded from a privacy-minded ideology and therefore seem to safeguard user privacy more adequately."

To gain more insights on how the various video conferencing applications handle the privacy of their users, VPNoverview.com has conducted a comprehensive investigation, listing each application's strong and weaker features. For additional statistics, findings, graphs and tables we refer to the full article.

