Voxel Scales AI-Powered Workplace Safety Platform with International Expansion Across Five Continents

Global expansion follows company's $44M Series B funding round and TT Club and ICHCA International Innovation in Safety Award recognition

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxel, the computer vision AI company revolutionizing workplace safety and risk, today announced its international expansion into five continents, driven by growing demand from existing multinational customers. This announcement comes shortly after the company's $44 million Series B funding and coincides with Voxel exhibiting at TOC Europe, a conference for container supply chain and port professionals in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. It also comes on the heels of Voxel receiving the prestigious TT Club and ICHCA International Innovation in Safety Award earlier this year.

As 2.78M workers lose their lives every year to work-related incidents globally, Voxel's international expansion comes at a critical time when organizations urgently need AI-powered safety solutions to transition from a reactive to proactive workplace safety strategy. The company's platform, which transforms existing security camera infrastructure into proactive safety systems, has demonstrated significant impact with customers: one customer reported an 85% year-over-year reduction in workers' compensation claim costs, while another saw a 56% decrease in injury count. By providing real-time hazard detection and predictive safety insights, Voxel's technology enables organizations to improve operational visibility and reduce workplace incidents regardless of location.

To support its international growth, Voxel is releasing the platform in multiple languages including Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, German, French, Dutch, Polish, Vietnamese, Malay and Japanese, among others. These efforts ensure that frontline workers and safety managers can access critical safety insights in their native languages, improving adoption and effectiveness. Voxel's hybrid cloud architecture further enables customers to scale globally, offering a centralized platform for enterprise-wide visibility into safety and risk insights. Additionally, Voxel has implemented comprehensive measures consistent with the GDPR and other country-specific privacy regulations to ensure the platform meets local data privacy requirements across these international markets.

"Voxel's customers are the driving force behind our international expansion," said Vernon O'Donnell, CEO of Voxel. "They see the impact Voxel is having on their North American locations and want to repeat those results across all of their operations. We're committed to supporting our customers wherever their operations take them, ensuring a strong safety culture across their global footprints."

"Voxel's platform has given us unprecedented visibility into safety risks across our global operations." said Greg Chastain, Global Health & Safety Directory, NSG Group. "By identifying trends and enabling proactive interventions, we're seeing meaningful improvements in our safety performance worldwide."

TOC Europe and The TT Club Innovation in Safety Award

Voxel will be speaking and exhibiting at TOC Europe in Rotterdam, furthering the industry-wide conversation on leveraging AI for proactive safety management. The event showcases the best of port safety innovation with a jam-packed schedule focused on risk management.

In recognition of its impact on safety innovation, Voxel has received the TT Club Innovation in Safety Award, underscoring its credibility and influence on a global scale. Awarded by TT Club and ICHCA International, the award recognizes Voxel's groundbreaking impact on workplace safety through AI technology. This marks the eighth year of the award program, which honors companies that drive meaningful safety advancements and set new industry standards for risk prevention.

To see Voxel at the conference, don't miss the session with Chris Skipper, Head of Customer Solutions at Voxel and Neil Dalus, Risk Assessment Manager for TT Club's Loss Prevention Team. Their session, See the Unseen: How AI is eliminating Blind Spots in Port Safety, will be on Thursday, June 19 from 12:30 -1:00 PM in the Safety Village. The session will address:

How AI identifies high-risk interactions between people, vehicles, and equipment

The role of real-time alerts and post-event insights in improving port safety culture

What ports can learn from successful AI safety deployments in logistics and warehousing

How to deploy AI-powered visibility with existing infrastructure for faster ROI

To connect with Voxel at the conference, you can find them in the Safety Village.

About Voxel

Voxel is revolutionizing workplace safety with its AI-powered site visibility platform, designed to help organizations identify and mitigate risks in industrial environments. Using existing cameras, Voxel transforms basic video footage into actionable insights, enabling organizations to proactively make workplaces safer and more effective.

Voxel partners with businesses across industries such as warehousing, manufacturing, distribution, and insurance. By equipping businesses with the tools to identify risks before they happen, Voxel powers safer, more effective work environments.

