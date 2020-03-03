Voting Now Open for the Top AI, Blockchain, Fintech and Gaming Companies in the Baltic and Nordic Region

Baltic and Nordic AI, Blockchain, Fintech and Gaming companies are battling for 60 award categories at two dedicated awards in Tallinn, Estonia

TARGU MURES, Romania and TALLINN, Estonia, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hipther Agency, parent brand of European Gaming Media and Events and PICANTE Media and Events is bringing all the action to Tallinn this May.

The one stop agency is running two conferences in the first business week of May and both of them are featuring special awards ceremonies which are going to reward the hard work of companies in the Baltic and Scandinavian (Nordic) regions.

While both conference have different audiences and feature different topics, the team is inviting interested parties to register for both conferences and spend a productive week in Tallinn, Estonia.

"It's no longer a secret that we are uniting our two media and events brands under Hipther Agency and we are also launching new services and events which will help the entry of tech companies into the entertainment industry and vice versa. We are also organizing separate events for each verticals we cover and 2020 is our test year. We are happy to say that we are already seeing great results and feedback which helps us to build on the success and plan for the upcoming launches and the achievement of our goals by 2025," stated Zoltán Tűndik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at Hipther Agency.

TECH Conference Europe, the Baltic and Nordic Tech Awards 2020

The first event in the agenda is the Spring Edition of TECH Conference Europe (TCE), a platform and conference series which plans to tour the most innovative regions of the European Union by organizing 6 yearly events by 2025. The inaugural edition of conference will be held on the 5th of May at Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia. You can register here!

The conference is also known as the TCE Baltics and will feature several panel discussions, keynote speeches, networking and learning possibilities, and a special awards ceremony. You can find more details by visiting www.techconference.eu

The Baltic and Nordic Tech Awards aims to reward the hard work of companies from the region which have shown important evolution the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Fintech. You can find more details about the BTech Awards 2020 and the NTech Awards 2020 here.

Nominated companies have to battle a month of online voting which is now open for the public to decide who will reach the shortlists in each category.

You can view the list of nominated companies and vote for your favorites on this link.

The online voting stage will close on the 31st of March at mid-night and the top 5 companies in each category will advance to the shortlists.

The shortlisted companies are invited to join TCE Baltics where the final winners of each category will be decided by the attending delegates of the conference by a final voting stage.

MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit, the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards 2020

The second event of the week is the 3rd edition of the leading boutique style gambling industry conference of the Baltic and Scandinavian region, the MARE BALTICUM (Baltic Sea) Gaming Summit, which gathers gambling industry professionals, regulators, government official, operators and software/service providers for a full day of quality learning and networking.

MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit will be held on the 7th of May at the same hotel (Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia) and you can register on this link.

The Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards 2020 (BSG Awards 2020) is the most prestigious gambling industry awards ceremony which recognizes the most important companies in the region.

The online voting stage is now live and gambling industry experts are now invited to vote for their favorite operators, software provider and connected service providers of the casino and sports betting industries.

You can view the list of nominated companies and vote for your favorites on this link.

BSG Awards 2020 follows the same process, the online voting stage is set to finalize on the 31st of March, and the final winners are decided in the same matter, but this time by the attendees of MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit.

More details about the conference can be found on www.marebalticumgaming.com

