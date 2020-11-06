Vorwerk shows the way forward in healthy home living as it takes part in third CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its third consecutive year at the 2020 China International Import Expo, the German multinational conglomerate Vorwerk has expanded its exhibition area as it showcases its three star brands. Vorwerk, with a history of 130 years, was among the first companies to register for this year's expo after having taken part in the first two. With its technology products Vorwerk is dedicated to delivering the best things in life to Chinese households, at the same time contributing to the growth of the Chinese economy.

At the expo Vorwerk reproduces a typical Chinese home at its booth, one in which visitors can experience how they can enjoy a smarter and healthier life by using Vorwerk's products in their homes. Temial uses state-of-the-art technology to control the tea brewing process, but also respects and reflects traditional tea culture; Thermomix has revolutionary magic to turn any kitchen rookie into a chef; and Kobold turns household cleaning from a chore into a pleasure with its easy-to-use, efficient cleaning solutions, ensuring a healthy living environment.

"We enjoyed fantastic success at the first two CIIEs," said Cha Sheng, general manager of Vorwerk China. "We seem to be one of the most popular booths at the expo. Temial, Thermomix and Kobold, our star products, have drawn attention from around the world, with more than 100 media outlets reporting on us. Thanks to this worldwide platform, Vorwerk has been well recognized, coupled with substantial growth in its sales volume. In 2018 online searches for Vorwerk's products tripled right after the CIIE, and annual turnover rose significantly. Sales in the first quarter of 2019 nearly doubled year-on-year, and after the second CIIE our fourth quarter sales set another record. Despite the extraordinary circumstances early this year we managed to maintain sound sales growth."

Vorwerk Group is optimistic about the immense potential of the quality and smart household market in China, Cha said, and the new impetus the CIIE has given Vorwerk has reinforced its confidence in investing in China. With the rapid development of the national economy and technology in recent years, China leads the world in various fields including digitization, he said, so the market is of great strategic significance to the company.

