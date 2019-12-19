Volvo Buses Awarded its Largest Ever Coach Contract in the US - 307 Coaches to be Delivered to New York

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Buses' subsidiary Prevost has been awarded its largest order ever in term of value with the win of two New York State's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) contracts.

MTA has awarded the Volvo Bus subsidiary, Prevost, two contracts for up to 330 buses, with a firm order of 307 buses to be delivered between 2020 and 2022, and options for 23 additional buses.

"We are sincerely proud and grateful for the continued trust that MTA is putting in the Volvo team by awarding Prevost the largest order ever in the history of the company. We continue to serve our customers with a strong focus on uptime, reliability and service support. MTA has the largest bus and coach fleet in North America and we want to make a difference for the citizens of New York", said Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses.

The order is also important for the employment and it allows Volvo Buses to double its production of buses at the Prevost factory in Plattsburgh.

"This is great news for Prevost to obtain these new contracts from the North America's largest transportation network, which will continue to reinforce Prevost's leadership position in the North American coach market. Our presence in this state is very important for Prevost and our talented employees in Plattsburgh are eager to demonstrate their skills once again to MTA", added François Tremblay, General Manager at Prevost.

Gothenburg, December 19, 2019

