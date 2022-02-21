Voltage Finance Closes Private Round at $3.4M and Releases Details of the public Volt (VOLT) Governance Token Launch

Backed by Top Blockchain VCs A successful private fundraising was announced back in December with a total of $2.3 million raised from major institutional investors. A final private round was closed in February to bring the total to $3.4 million. Voltage Finance is proud and fortunate to be backed by some of the most influential and value-add VCs. These include:

Spark Capital , TRGC , Collider Ventures , GBV Capital , Tectona , Exnetwork Capital , Blockchain Founders Fund , Node Capital , Sheesha Finance , LVT Capital , MVST:MG , AngelDAO , ZBS Capital , Metavest Capital , Alpha Sigma Capital and Shima Capital .

Important Dates for the Volt Token Launch

Those wishing to participate in the public rounds of the Volt (VOLT) token launch can find information about launchpads as well as a dedicated round for Fuse (FUSE) token holders below.

Event Date Participate Poolz Finance Launch Tuesday 22nd February, 12pm UTC www.poolz.finance Infinity Pad Wednesday 23rd February, 12pm UTC www.infinitypad.com Enjin Starter Monday 28th February, 12pm UTC www.enjinstarter.com Fuse Ecosystem Round Tuesday 1st March, 3pm UTC Voltage Blog

Preparing for a Mainstream Audience

Thus far, the DeFi industry has largely failed to spread beyond the relatively small community of tech-savvy, experienced crypto enthusiasts. Users frequently face exorbitant fees or complicated user interfaces, creating significant barriers to access.

Voltage Finance has been built to tackle the mass adoption obstacles facing DeFi head-on:

The consumer-facing Fuse Cash mobile wallet integrates Voltage, allowing users to exchange crypto assets in a slick, friendly interface with zero fees.

Scalability and transaction cost issues are solved using the layer-1 EVM-compatible Fuse Network blockchain.

blockchain. Other features include direct, mobile bank to crypto onboarding in 170+ countries and interest earnings on the platform-native stablecoin, FuseDollar (fUSD), of up to 50% annually.

The platform aims to strike the ideal balance between serving highly-experienced DeFi enthusiasts, whilst ensuring that new entrants to the crypto and DeFi space are also taken care of via user-friendly products and services.

TGE, Airdrop, Staking, DEX listing and Farming Pools.

An airdrop is planned to reward users who have been part of the Voltage Finance and Fuse Network journey. Details of this, including how the snapshot was taken and how VOLT tokens can be claimed, will be communicated around the same time as the token generation event (TGE).

TGE is expected to take place around Thursday 3rd March (subject to change) and will coincide with VOLT being listed on DEXes, the first farming pools being launched and VOLT staking

For more information and to interact with the community:

Contact:

Robert Miller,

hello@voltage.finance

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750790/Fuse_voltage.jpg

SOURCE Voltage Finance