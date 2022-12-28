Volante Technologies Wins 'Best Cloud Payments Provider' at Prestigious Middle East and Africa Region Awards for Second Year in a Row

Cloud provider recognized for the first-ever cloud-based payment services ecosystem deployed within the MEA region

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies , the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced it has won the 2022 MEA Finance Industry Award for 'Best Cloud Payments Provider'. This is the second year in a row that Volante has received this award for their contribution to the advancement of the banking industry in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions, in this instance for enabling the first-ever cloud-based payment services ecosystem deployed within MEA.

This builds on an impressive track record to date for Volante, given that it only recently won ' Most Innovative Payment Solutions Provider ' at the MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards 2022. Just a few months ago, Volante was named to The IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 and placed first in the IBS Intelligence (IBSi) Sales League Table (SLT) for wholesale banking payments . All of these 2022 wins and rankings have been awarded for the second year in a row, evidencing the growing recognition of Volante as a payments modernization leader.

Payments revenues in the Middle East are growing faster than regional GDP, and are set to top $84bn in 2025. Capturing this opportunity requires a clear emphasis on accelerating digital transformation to meet customer demands and regulatory mandates. As a result, financial institutions in the region must modernize their payments infrastructures.

The fastest way to do so is by partnering with innovative providers, co-creating a digital payments ecosystem based on newer hub models. By providing modern cloud-native API-first payments technology as easily deployable multi-network Payments as a Service solutions, Volante is playing a pivotal role in building this new digital financial landscape.

Vijay Oddiraju, CEO of Volante Technologies, said, "Being awarded 'Best Cloud Payments Provider' for the second year in a row is a rare privilege. I am very proud that we have been recognized for enabling the first-ever cloud-based payment services ecosystem deployed in MEA. We look forward to continuing to serve as the trusted modernization partner to financial institutions in the region, freeing them to innovate at speed in the rapidly changing payments landscape."

To find out more about how Volante's cloud-native Payments as a Service (PaaS) can help your institution evolve please visit our website .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123969/Volante_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Volante Technologies, Inc.