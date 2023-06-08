Volante Technologies appoints industry expert Dan Pilling as Executive Advisor

Banking and payments expert joins Volante's Executive Advisory Board

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies, the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced the appointment of Dan Pilling as Executive Advisor and the newest member of its Executive Advisory Board (EAB).

The EAB comprises distinguished current and former senior executives from the banking and payments industry. Their expertise allows them to offer Volante and its customers invaluable counsel on strategic matters ranging from product and technology roadmap to innovation and competitive advantage. Additionally, the EAB serves as an impartial source of insights for peers, providing an independent trusted point of view on the most effective approaches to payments modernization.

Mr. Pilling brings to the EAB over thirty years of experience at the highest levels in banking, most recently as CIO and Global Head of Payments Technology at Barclays, and prior to that as an executive at Citibank for a decade. He is a recognized payment expert and has an outstanding track record in leading and delivering highly complex large-scale transformation programs.

Reflecting on his appointment, Dan Pilling, remarked, "Volante is the clear leader in payments modernization, and I am thrilled to have been asked to serve as Executive Advisor during this period of rapid change and unprecedented opportunity in the industry."

That opportunity is significant. According to McKinsey, global payments revenues are projected to reach USD 3 trillion by 2026 , and real-time payments volumes will grow tenfold by 2031 say Allied Market Research. However, there are also obstacles in the way - according to Accenture, 63% of banks still see their payments business as a cost centre, rather than a growth generator , and a compliance mindset dominates decision-making, leaving little room for innovation.

Pilling continued, "Payments modernization using the most advanced technology is the fastest path to capturing the growing revenue potential in payments. Volante's cloud-native Payments as a Service, real-time 24x7 resiliency, ISO 20022 fluency, and low-code integration capabilities precisely align with the attributes I sought as a CIO."

The appointment comes at a strategic time for Volante. Over the past three years, Volante has outpaced competitors by doubling its customer base and securing a prime position in the leadership circle of the IBSi Sales League Table. Volante anticipates this growth to accelerate further in the coming years, driven by the maturity and availability of real-time payments schemes globally, the rise in adoption of cloud Payments as a Service (PaaS), and the regulatory impetus towards ISO 20022 as the universal language for payments.

Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante Technologies, warmly welcomed Mr. Pilling, "At Volante, we have been guided from the beginning by a clear vision and mission: to serve as the trusted partner to our customers, giving them the freedom to evolve and innovate at record speed. Dan's appointment aligns perfectly with this vision, and I look forward to bringing the value of his extensive experience and deep understanding of the payments landscape to our Executive Advisory Board."

To learn more, book a meeting with Dan Pilling at EBADay Madrid or read his blog, "The six top payments modernization challenges for financial institutions."

