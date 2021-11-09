Voice Control Feature in Electric Lawn Mowers to Propel Growth in the Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For vendor or consumer side of lawn mowers business, it won't be a news that electric lawn mowers are the greenest product option available out there. Recent improvements in battery life and weight the electric power equipment has made the product even more appealing. Lighter lithium batteries have now become common. This is the start of more powerful and practical electric lawn mowers has emerged. The rising consumer preference towards smart homes has also propelled the demand for electric lawn mowers.

All these demand and supply disruptions in the garden tools market encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these current trends in the industry. Arizton has a dedicated vertical that focuses on garden tools market across geographies. These market research reports cover a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 induced supply chain disruptions, innovations in technology, equipment financing, economic impact, and a detailed study of the competitive landscape.

Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020−2025

There were around 32 million existing smart homes in Europe in 2019. The installed base in the region is expected to grow to 85 million smart homes by 2025. This will propel garden tools market demand. The trend of healthy lifestyle and less energy consumption is also on a rise. For instance, Belrobotics (now Yamabiko Europe) claims its robotic lawn mowers consume 90% less energy than traditional lawn mowers. Vendors are increasingly trying hard to make robotic lawn mowers user-friendly and smart. The "green roof" market segment is expected to reach USD 19 billion by 2025. Initiatives by the German Government have boosted the area under green roofs. Installing green roofs can lower the surrounding air temperature, filter dirty storm water, and reduce buildings' energy use. Copenhagen and Denmark have mandated the installation of green roofs in most of the new local plans since 2010.

The Europe electric lawn mower market is expected to reach 5.84 million units by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.26%. In Germany, the traditional lawn mower market is driven by introducing innovative products in the market. In recent years, green cities such as Berlin have gained political traction with governments drawing up plans to improve green infrastructure owing to climate change. This factor will propel market growth in the region. In 2019, Alamo Group acquired the Dixie Chopper brand of lawn mowers from Textron. Also in December 2019, Doosan Bobcat acquired the zero-turn lawn mower business from Schiller Grounds Care.

U.S. Electric Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020−2025

The US was the largest market for garden equipment due to its growing landscaping industry, increasing residential as well as construction activities, and increasing demand for backyard beautification among households. The market growth is expected due to growing adoption of robotic equipment amongst households in the US. North America is expected to have an average of more than 12 connected devices and connections per person by 2021. This number is further set to drive the growth of the number of smart homes across the US, which will eventually push for the growth of smart garden tools in the nation. The U.S. electric lawn mower market is expected to reach 2.69 million units in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.87%.

Currently vendors in the US electric lawn mower market are adjusting and improving their value proposition to attain their presence in the market. It would be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete, particularly in terms of technology and customer base due to competition given by global players. Companies are running various marketing campaigns to attract and retain clients. For instance, Deere & Co. holds the Green Fever sales event and offers the GreenFleet Loyalty Rewards program to add value by offering promotions and discounts, and also provides flexible NEVERSTOP leasing programs.

Global Electric Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020−2025

The major trend observed in the global electric lawn mower market is the continuing convergence of robotic lawn mowers and IoT. Further, the market is also witnessing the approach toward simpler and more intuitive integration and collaboration systems. Also, the emergence of voice-activated control systems has further added an impetus to the market growth. For instance, vendors such as Husqvarna, in March 2018 demonstrated the functions of "Just Ask Alexa," and future Amazon Alexa features for Husqvarna Automower mowers through its Automower Connect application. The global electric lawn mower market is expected to reach 10.10 million units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.05%.

Walk-behind electric mowers are preferred mowers worldwide in the landscaping market largely owing to the perception that it translates to fewer emissions and lower fuel use. It is predicted that the European Union (EU) plan "Green Projects and Horizon 2022" would increase the number of parks, lawns, and yards would boost Europe's market for electric walk-behind mowers during the forecast period. The leading 50 companies account for 90% of the global market. Some of the leading players are Deere & Co., Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA, and The Toro Company etc.

