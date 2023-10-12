Vodafone Chooses Everlaw to Help Drive Legal Team Efficiencies and Impact

Everlaw's cloud-native platform will support litigation, investigations and compliance work

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, has been chosen by Vodafone , a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa, to automate digital workflows to help facilitate efficient and effective response to litigation, investigation and compliance in support of its business goals.

"As legal teams continue to evolve from a traditional role as the company's legal risk manager, we are driving greater organisational impacts," said David Dunn, Head of Litigation, Vodafone. "Everlaw's cloud platform will help us collaborate across our organisation to ensure compliance, control of corporate data and efficiency of our legal efforts."

Vodafone chose Everlaw because they recognised that to drive effective workflows across litigation, investigations and compliance they needed a scalable technology platform that facilitates repeatable risk mitigating workflows, and reduced administration and process work to a minimum, thus allowing the applicable teams to focus on the value they provide for the wider organisation.

"Vodafone's focus on operational excellence means giving its legal team the technology and processes to scale its work efficiently and deliver on overall organisational goals of digital transformation," said AJ Shankar, Founder and CEO, Everlaw. "Taking more control of corporate data on a common platform is a hallmark of a proactive and impactful legal department."

Vodafone will have access to Everlaw's artificial intelligence software such as clustering and predictive coding. As the amount of discoverable data increases with the expanding digital universe, Vodafone can tap into Everlaw's cloud-native platform to quickly ingest data across millions of documents, review responsive documentation in a centralised location, analyse data with AI, then distribute the findings as needed for collaboration with outside counsel or across the company.

