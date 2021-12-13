Vizolution strengthens sales team with senior hire

"I am looking forward to driving real value for new clients in the LATAM region, through implementing Vizolution's software," Cristina said. "With more people working from home, and sectors like financial services moving online, it's more important than ever for companies to make life as easy as possible for their customers.

"Vizolution allows organisations to duplicate the quality of face-to-face experiences across all channels, they have already built market leading customer journeys, including onboarding, lending, wealth, collections and so much more."

Bill Safran, co-founder and CEO of Vizolution, said: "We're thrilled that Cristina chose to join us. She has tremendous experience in sales and customer care in the software and services sectors and will be a key driver on our expansion into new geographical market.

"These are exciting times for Vizolution as businesses everywhere look towards digital transformation to overcome the challenges of serving customers remotely."

Note to editors

Please see the photo attached of Cristina Camara Iniesta.

About Vizolution

Vizolution is a UK based technology company that builds market-leading customer journeys which duplicate the quality of face-to-face experiences across all channels.

The Vizolution platform empowers companies to streamline everything - from specific pain points to complete end-to-end journeys - across all channels, both assisted and unassisted.

Major global enterprises across financial services, telcos and insurance have already seen the benefits of our platform, including 40% increase in sales conversions (Santander); >£30m pa in savings (NatWest), 90% reductions in transaction times (Santander), 100% increase in compliance (Telefonica O2); improved customer experiences with Net Promoter Scores exceeding 90 (HSBC).

Vizolution's multi-award-winning platform can go live in just 48hours, has thousands of pre-existing APIs, has Enterprise level security (ISO27001) and provides Enterprise level resilience (Tier 1/Category A provider to major global banks).

For more information, visit vizolution.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1706865/Vizolution_Cristina_Camara.jpg

SOURCE Vizolution