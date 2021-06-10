VIVOTEK Announces Rebrand, Reveals Commitment to "Get the Picture"

Launch of "We Get The Picture" and new brand identity marks key transformation

TAIPEI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (TWSE: 3454), a global, technology-driven IP surveillance solutions provider, unveiled new branding in its transformation towards the IoT age, including logo, brand identity, and a new brand ethos under the slogan "We Get The Picture." The rebrand marks VIVOTEK's commitment to its clients, enabling the company to take a more wholistic approach, and provide leading technology and intelligent insights. The new brand identity reveals its new style with a modern, user-centered, and digital friendly design.