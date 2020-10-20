Vivo Expands VoIP Access and Peering Services with Ribbon's Cloud-Native Session Border Controller

Ribbon's SBC SWe ensures secure, reliable interconnections and quality of service for enterprise and residential customers

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Vivo is leveraging Ribbon's Session Border Controller Software Edition (SBC SWe) and professional services to offer enhanced VoIP access and peering services.

Vivo

"Deploying Ribbon's SBCs in a virtual environment enables us to grow our offering, optimize our investment, and increase the operational efficiency of our VoIP services," said Átila Branco, Vivo's Planning Director. "Expanding our trusted relationship with Ribbon continues to help us serve our subscribers with secure, advanced services."

Ribbon's SBC SWe replicates the features and capabilities of its award-winning appliance-based SBCs in a cloud-native, software footprint. Customers deploying the SBC SWe benefit from secure real-time communications on any private or public cloud environment, without compromising scale or performance. The SBC SWe eliminates Capex spend on unused capacity and delivers flexibility by allocating virtual cloud resources on demand.

"We're proud to continue exhibiting our leadership in providing cloud-native SBCs to Tier 1 network operators," said Julio Villafañe, Ribbon's Vice President of Sales for the Caribbean and Latin American Region. "This is a great addition to our long-term relationship, and we're confident that our advanced product and professional services will support Vivo as they serve their subscribers."

About Vivo

Vivo is the trademark of Telefônica Brasil, the leading telecommunications company in the country, with 92 million accesses (2T20). It operates providing wired and mobile telecommunications services throughout the country and counts on a complete and convergent product portfolio for B2C and B2B customers. The company is present in 4.500 cities with 3G network and more than 3.300 of them with 4G, segment in which it is leader in market share. Also, the company offers 4,5G in more than 1.400 Brazilian cities. In the mobile segment, Vivo has 74,4 million accesses and accounts for the largest market share of the segment (33%) in Brazil, according to quarterly balance sheet results (2T20). Driven by the constant innovation and high-quality services, Vivo is at the heart of a digital transformation, which extends the autonomy, personalization and real-time choices of its clients, putting them in charge of their digital life, with safety and reliability. Telefônica Brasil is part of Telefónica Group, one of the largest communications conglomerates in the world, with 344 million accesses and 48,4 billion euros of revenues in 2019. Aware of its responsibility to give back to society the trust received through the use of its services, the company runs Fundação Telefônica Vivo. Since 1999, this Foundation has been working on educating the new generation, pointing out development ways for the country by applying innovation to education, entrepreneurship and citizenship, with different social projects in these areas.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com. For more information about our Elastic Network technology packet-optical portfolio visit ecitele.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

