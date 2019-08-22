Vitality CBD Continues Expansion With Nationwide Listing in Largest Tesco Stores

Vitality CBD's successful launches in Boots and Tesco show that the wider marketplace has accepted CBD as a viable alternative. The latest data supports this, showing that there are now a reported 1.3m regular users in the UK (source: CMC June 2019).

Now that the major UK pharmaceutical outlets are recognising CBD as a serious category, they're prioritising trusted brands. Vitality CBD's national distribution deals are the result of the company providing comprehensive education and total transparency in their processes, both of which are essential to their brand ethos.

Discussing launching their CBD sprays and balms in Tesco, Vitality CBD's commercial director Phil Glyn said:

"We're thrilled to see the continued success of our range and the CBD sector as a whole. Our concise educational material and the online availability of our third-party lab reports ensures consumers and staff alike are more informed about the world of CBD."

Vitality CBD are launching their flagship THC-free CBD Oral Spray in all 378 of Tesco's pharmacies. Vitality's data suggests that, much like Vitamins, the use of sublingual sprays is rapidly outgrowing traditional droppers, thanks to its easier dosage and light mist application.

Also on sale is their THC-free CBD Muscle Balm. With a specially curated blend of organic essential oils, it's the easiest way to absorb CBD externally.

