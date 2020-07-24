Vital Signs Solutions receives Innovate UK grant to facilitate mass-scale antibody testing for Covid-19

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Signs Solutions, an early-stage, venture-backed startup developing innovative, digital preventative healthcare solutions, has been awarded a significant grant by Innovate UK as part of the UK Government's support for innovation that can alleviate the effects of the Covid-19 crisis.

Vital Signs Solutions will adapt its digital platform, called PocDoc®, to digitise any Covid-19 antibody rapid test assay and embed this within an app available on smartphone and tablet. The app will be able to collect additional data to help track and analyse the spread of Covid-19 and its impact on the presence of antibodies in the population.

The first version of the app has been finished and will be undergoing real-world beta testing in the coming weeks.

In addition to its efforts to help tackle Covid-19, Vital Signs Solutions is continuing to develop its own range of physical blood tests that are integrated with its PocDoc® platform, with results delivered immediately via the PocDoc® app.

Steve Roest, CEO of Vital Signs Solutions, comments: "The UK is replete with innovative digital health startups with enormous potential to help in tackling the pandemic and Innovate UK is making that possible with grants such as this. A digital platform is critical to facilitate the scaling of antibody testing and we are confident our PocDoc® platform can be adapted to solve this problem. We are excited to see the results of our beta trials."

Executive Chair, Innovate UK, Dr Ian Campbell, said: "Businesses from all over the UK have answered our call rapidly to meet the challenges we face today and in the future through the power of innovation. The ideas we have seen can truly make a significant impact on society, improve the lives of individuals, especially those in vulnerable groups, and enable businesses to prosper in challenging circumstances."

Website: www.vitalsignssolutions.com

Related Links

http://www.vitalsignssolutions.com



SOURCE Vital Signs Solutions